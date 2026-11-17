Acclaimed pianist Eyran Katsenelenbogen continues to build on a reputation as both a performer and educator. Katsenelenbogen has released several acclaimed recordings, including Outstandards, and has earned praise from leading publications for his technical artistry.

Born in Israel, Katsenelenbogen began studying piano as a child and was introduced to rigorous classical training through teachers connected to renowned pianist Daniel Barenboim. While he appreciated the discipline of classical music, he found himself increasingly drawn to improvisation.

Hearing jazz pianist Keith Jarrett as a teenager proved transformative.

“I heard the concert and it really changed my life,” Katsenelenbogen said. “Somehow he made me want to do it.”

Katsenelenbogen spent 26 years teaching at the New England Conservatory. Today, he teaches students around the world, primarily online, and describes education as his greatest passion.

“Teaching is really my biggest passion, and that's something I really want to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

Now based in Central Florida, Katsenelenbogen remains active as both a performer and mentor while exploring new creative projects that blend his classical roots with jazz traditions. He is currently developing ideas inspired by the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and the jazz standards he loves to interpret. As he continues performing and teaching, Katsenelenbogen says improvisation remains at the heart of his musical philosophy and describes it as “composing in real time.”