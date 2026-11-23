After a 13-year wait, Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here.

The first GTA game came out in 1997, followed by the others a few years apart. After GTA 5 was released in 2013, fans have been waiting for over a decade to see Florida transformed into GTA 6.

Gregg Lonkey, owner of Unlimited Games, explained to "Florida Matters Live & Local" the appeal of the GTA universe.

“The whole idea was that you'd be able to run around and kind of do whatever you want, free roam, pick up missions, and just kind of experience a world that felt alive,” he said. “You just got to experience the game the way you wanted.”

GTA 6 has the largest map compared to the other versions, according to Lonkey.

“GTA 6 is estimated to be somewhere the equivalent of 60 square miles, so we're looking at double the size of GTA Five, and 20 times larger than the original Vice City World [GTA 4],” he said.

GTA 6 takes place in the Sunshine State

GTA 5 is set in Southern California. The game had landmarks like the “Vinewood” sign and the “ Del Perro Pier , ” which was the Santa Monica Pier equivalent. The map included all the deserts, hills, and mountains that resemble Southern California.

Lonkey shared that he was excited to see how the game creators were going to mimic Florida.

“Personally, I think Florida man's in it somewhere, and he's going to be from Tampa,” he said. “I have a feeling there's probably a whole swamp full of gators with a bunch of rednecks living in it.”

The dangers of GTA 6 being digital only

GTA 6 is not being sold as a physical copy at all; it is only available as a digital copy. If you purchase a boxed copy of the game, you will receive a one-time use code that will get saved to your device.

Lonkey shares that he has witnessed people online buying copies and using a bright flashlight to read the code through the case, and then reselling the burned codes in the unopened box on Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

He said that he has already had people try to sell these unopened copies of the game to his own store.

“I wish I was more excited for it than I currently am, and maybe one day that'll change. But right now, the whole digital download-only sort of thing has really made me not pay very much attention to it.”

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local."