Gloria Falach

Growing up, you would always find me on a stage with a ballet bun on my head. I danced in multiple productions of The Nutcracker and learned to tell stories to an audience through my movements.

My love for storytelling and production only grew stronger when I stopped dancing and decided to pursue journalism.

As I started school at the University of Tampa, I wanted to focus on writing, but I fell in love with audio and visual storytelling and video production.

I am excited to work more with radio and video, make connections, and learn new skills from the WUSF News team.