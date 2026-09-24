How Jefferson High School prepares students for Tampa's booming hospitality industry

A new magnet program launched this school year at Jefferson High School to prepare students for work in the hospitality industry.

It comes in partnership with Visit Tampa Bay, the region's tourism and marketing arm which focuses on attracting visitors to the Tampa Bay area.

Maggie Webber, Visit Tampa Bay's director of partnerships and community engagement, told "Florida Matters Live & Local” that 28 million tourists came to Hillsborough County last year.

She emphasized the importance of hospitality employees in hospitality to create a welcoming and inclusive environment that makes people want to return to the region.

Webber said the program is designed “to help create that pipeline of that next generation being excited to be part of this industry because right here in Hillsborough County is one of the biggest economic drivers, and we need those employees and students to really know what they can do. So we're hoping this program helps do that.”

Laraina Fernandez, a senior at Jefferson High School’s Criminal Justice Academy, said the hospitality program is an umbrella over all the other magnet programs in which students can participate.

“Whether I go to community college or university, it's something that I know I can do straight out of high school, and it'll give me the life skills I need,” Fernandez said. “Whether I end up working at the front desk or anywhere, it'll give me the stepping stones that I need to continue moving forward in a criminal justice journey.”

Jefferson High School has other magnet programs including culinary, welding, law, and cosmetology academies that all fit under the hospitality umbrella.

Fernandez and her peers agree that the program can be a springboard for their future career goals since they get to learn what they want to do and the steps to get there.

“Whether you end up becoming a hotel manager or just the bellhop, you are being taught these amazing skills that are your segue into what you eventually want to be in your future,” Fernandez said.

Jefferson High School Principal Jennifer Canady said the hospitality and tourism label fits the school well due to its location.

“We're right in the heart of the West Shore District with all of the hotels and restaurants that are here,” Canady said. “International Plaza, the airport, Raymond James Stadium, Steinbrenner Field, everything is right here within striking distance.”

While preparing to launch the magnet program, she talked to multiple people to hear a variety of experiences and jobs in the hospitality industry — CEOs of restaurant chains and general managers of hotels — to shed light on all the opportunities the program can teach students.

“This is something that you can use in any aspect of life — before graduation, after graduation, once you've established a career," Fernandez said. "These are life skills that are going to help push you to be better in whatever area you choose."

This story was compiled from interviews by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local."