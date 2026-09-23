Parents push back against Pinellas school closures

During Tuesday's school board meeting, more than 30 speakers voiced concerns over Pinellas County Public Schools' plans to either close or merge seven schools due to enrollment declines.

A majority were parents of students from Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary School, a top-ranking school that prides itself on its tight-knit community and parental involvement.

Fundamental programs require an application process, and there's often a waitlist for its limited seats.

The district's plan is to relocate Tarpon Springs Fundamental to Tarpon Middle, transforming it into a K-8 Fundamental. The merge would create 200 more elementary seats.

The plan drew outcry, with some speakers becoming emotional during the public comment period.

Megan Delgado, a parent at the school, said the merge would disrupt the smaller community of less than 300 students and wouldn't guarantee current teachers a spot at the new campus.

"My biggest concern is that we are being asked to believe we can dramatically change nearly every single ingredient of this program and somehow still guarantee the same result," said Delgado.

Others brought up the fact that Tarpon Middle, the community's only zoned traditional middle school, would be converted to a K-8 that will not offer buses.

Some parents urged school board members to consider merging Tarpon Springs Elementary or Sunset Hills Elementary with Tarpon Middle instead.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Your highest performing elementary school in the county for a decade should be kind of left alone," said John Muran, a father of two Tarpon Springs Fundamental alumni.

ALSO READ: Pinellas County plans to close seven schools and merge others due to lack of enrollment

Several parents also spoke out against the plan to close Sexton Elementary and rezone students to Woodlawn or Lynch elementary.

Katie Everson, a parent of an autistic fourth-grade student, proposed moving Woodlawn, which is experiencing even more under-enrollment, to Sexton instead.

"For students like my son, consistency matters. Sexton staff understand his needs, follow his IEP and behavior supports, communicate with our family, and make him feel seen and understood," said Everson.

Some parents wondered if Sexton Elementary was chosen for closure because of the YMCA's interest in acquiring the land.

A Change.org petition to keep Sexton Elementary open received over 1,000 signatures so far.

Board Member Caprice Edmond said she appreciated the feedback from the community. Edmond requested an analysis of a Woodlawn closure rather than a Sexton closure

She also requested an analysis looking at the feasibility of relocating Tarpon Springs Fundamental to Tarpon Elementary or Sunset Hills Elementary as a K-8.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick mentioned before the public comment period that 45 schools were sitting below 60% capacity and that 41 elementary schools had less than 300 students.

"We know that these enrollment challenges will continue because we know what the birth rates are in Pinellas County and we know what cost of living is," said Hendrick.

Hendrick said economic research shows Pinellas County Schools will eventually level off to 60,000 students in the district.

There are currently about 85,800 students in the district.

A workshop where board members will further discuss closures is scheduled for Oct. 6. Hendrick said community meetings will be rescheduled for after the workshop.

A final vote on the proposal is scheduled for Oct. 13.