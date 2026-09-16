Parents in Pinellas County are pushing back against school closures and mergers

Parents are fighting back after Pinellas County School Superintendent Kevin Hendrick announced plans to close seven schools last week.

Among the schools on the chopping block is John M. Sexton Elementary in St. Petersburg. The school was recommended for closure due to declining enrollment.

Pinellas Schools Chief Operations Officer Jennifer Dull told the board that birth rates are declining and are expected to continue falling in the near future, which led to the decision.

Hendrick said the closures could save $25 million a year, while reducing unused student seats by nearly 5,000.

But parents like Jacquelyn Hussey believe this will create cramped classrooms and displace teachers, students, and staff.

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Hussey began a Change.org petition to keep Sexton Elementary open. As of Tuesday, it's received more than 750 signatures.

"So we're out at the car line every single morning, showing the QR code for the petition, getting the word out, knocking on local businesses, asking them to please display our petition, let them know our cause," said Hussey.

Other elementary schools targeted for closure include Tarpon Springs Fundamental, Kings Highway Magnet, Blanton, Azalea, and Bear Creek, and another that serves grades 6-12: Lealman Innovation Academy.

The district may also convert some campuses into fundamental or magnet schools.

The changes are part of the district's Planning for Progress recommendations.

Officials said the process is aimed toward better serving students, but

Hussey wonders if there are other options they should consider.

"I think we can definitely do something else besides closing. Maybe take some pay cuts up in the district office. And if you look at the numbers for the utilization, currently Sexton has 298 students, Lynch 339, and Woodlawn 147," Hussey said.

"If you were to transfer the students by their zones to Lynch and Woodlawn, it would only put Lynch at a 58% utilization rate and Woodlawn at a 46% utilization rate. So I think they're not doing everything they can to avoid closing schools."

Hendrick said the recommendations focus on expanding learning programs and educational opportunities to meet student and community needs, while also creating new fundamental and technical school pathways.

But Hussey remains doubtful.

"I'm really hoping that if it does happen, that the school board will do what they say they're going to do and fund the programs and not pad their own pockets, but one can only hope," said Hussey.

The Pinellas County School Board will take public comment in Largo on Sept. 22, review that community input on Oct. 6, and vote on the closure plan on Oct. 13.