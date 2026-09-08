Joeniyah Carter

I enjoy getting to know the community around me, while also representing the voices of those who may not feel comfortable speaking out.

I've always felt led to amplify issues the community may or may not be aware of, while promoting change.

As a WUSF/USF Zimmerman Rush Family Radio News intern, I will have the opportunity to share important stories and connect with people from different backgrounds.

I look forward to building a community where everyone feels seen and heard.