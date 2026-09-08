USF breaks ground on $500M Uptown Landing development

The University of South Florida broke ground on a redevelopment project off Fletcher Avenue that will be known as Uptown Landing .

USF officials and local leaders gathered just north of the Tampa campus Tuesday to kick off the project’s construction.

The first phase of the multi-million-dollar public-private partnership will transform the area into a mixed-use district with student housing, retail spaces, a hotel and conference center and a major academic research building, according to a university press release.

1 of 2 — Uptown Landing early rendering.png A rendering shows buildings planned for USF's Uptown Landing, which is being developed with partners ACE Fletcher, LLC, along with Capstone Development Partners, Aureate Development and Ellison Development. Screenshot of a Hillsborough County Commission presentation 2 of 2 — USF Uptown Landing rendering.jpg A rendering of USF's Uptown Landing shows one of several buildings planned for the site. The development will feature 700 student housing units, several restaurants, retail spaces, a hotel and conference center and a new research building that will have capacity for 1,000 additional researchers. Courtesy of University of South Florida

From a defunct golf course to mixed-use development

At the groundbreaking ceremony, USF Board of Trustees Chair Mike Griffin said the project has been a long time coming.

Standing under a big, white tent on the roughly 30-acre site, Griffin said he remembers what sparked the idea to redevelop the university’s now-defunct golf course, The Claw, into a more valuable asset.

"I looked around, and I realized that this golf course no longer represented the greatness of the University of South Florida,” he said. “Our standards had gone so much higher, but unfortunately, this incredible layout had not kept up with it."

To reimagine the site, the university is using the largest public-private partnership in the history of Florida’s State University System, according to a USF press release.

Screenshot of Hillsborough County presentation

The first phase of development is estimated to cost nearly $500 million, with around $270 million coming from public and private partners and another $225 million tied to a new academic research building that will be known as the Translation Research Institute.

Earlier this year, the Hillsborough County Commission approved $24 million for key roadway infrastructure and public safety improvements related to the mixed-use development.

Late last year, the Florida Board of Governors approved the project and committed $8 million in state funds towards the research building and another $31 million for east campus infrastructure, according to a county commission presentation from February 2026.

Initial conversations about developing the golf course site stoked concerns from environmentalists about stormwater runoff pollution into the nearby USF Forest Preserve.

ALSO READ: Mixed-use development on USF's former golf course could break ground as soon as spring

The project had been known as the Fletcher District before the new name was unveiled Tuesday.

USF president Moez Limayem said breaking ground for Uptown Landing was the culmination of efforts from multiple university presidents who preceded him.

"This project would not have been possible without the incredible work of President Judy Genshaft, and then finished by President Rhea Law. I am here to really stand on their shoulders and to hopefully make this a reality, and bring it home,” Limayem said.

Looking ahead

Local leaders also touted other major developments that will coincide with the Uptown Landing redevelopment.

“Just imagine, less than a year from now the… [USF] on-campus stadium , which you can see if you haven't looked out that way, you can see the stadium, it's really pretty cool, is going to be rocking," Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan said. "Next summer, the county's MOSI redevelopment project opens, and then a few months later, (Uptown Landing) is bustling."

Previous renderings of the district showed the site's hotel would have street-level and top-floor views of the new stadium, which is scheduled to open within walking distance of the development in fall 2027.

The first phase of Uptown Landing is expected to open by the fall of 2028.