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See how USF's on-campus football stadium is starting to take shape

WUSF | By Phoebe Martel
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
A construction worker in orange wearing a hard hat and face covering uses a power trowel on newly poured concrete. In the foreground and slightly out of focus is a string of yellow flags.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.

USF showed off construction progress on the on-campus football stadium complex, which is set to open in time for the 2027 season.

It’s been a long time coming, but the University of South Florida football team will soon have a shot at a true home field advantage.

In just under 500 days, the Bulls are scheduled to play the first game in their on-campus football stadium, about 12 miles northeast of their current home at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

USF Athletics showed off construction progress on Wednesday, most visible in the growing skeleton of a steel structure.

PHOTOS: Take a look at the renderings for USF's new football training complex

CEO of Athletics Rob Higgins pointed out key amenities as workers smoothed over concrete poured at 2 a.m. earlier that morning.

Higgins emphasized the student experience as a guiding force behind the over $400 million project.

“Here at USF, it all starts with the students,” Higgins said.

In addition to a dedicated section for over 8,000 students, the building also has a steel beam bearing 5,000 student signatures.

The stadium is planned to seat 35,000 fans in an open-ended bowl design featuring a field-level club section, premium suites and the largest rooftop bar in the state of Florida.

A green construction vehicle rolls across the sand. It's hoisting a large yellow panel. A construction worker in yellow directs it where to go.
1 of 10  — USF Football Stadium23_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man wearing a yellow safety jacket and hard hat is on his hands and news using a hand trowel to smooth fresh concrete.
2 of 10  — USF Football Stadium24_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026. A construction worker uses a hand trowel to smooth over the concrete slabs poured just a few hours earlier aorund 2 a.m.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
In the foregound out of focus, an orange safety flag on a string. In the background, two construcion workers in yellow safety vests lean over some wood and steel paneling they are hammering and drilling on.
3 of 10  — USF Football Stadium19_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Small cranes with buckets for construction workers dot the landscape where the stadium is being built. The focus is on white steel beams forming the foundation of future stadium seating.
4 of 10  — USF Football Stadium16_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A dark yellow construction vehicle transports long steel beams.
5 of 10  — USF Football Stadium15_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A construction worker wearing a yellow vest and blue jeans leans over newly poured concrete to smooth it over by hand with a trowel. In the foreground are long steel markers with yellow and orange plastic tops.
6 of 10  — USF Football Stadium14_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A construction worker wearing a yellow safety vest, orange shirt and hard hat directs a green construction vehicle hauling a large slab of concrete.
7 of 10  — USF Football Stadium11_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two construction workers on a green crane work on white beams stretching up into the sky. In the foregorund are rust-colored beams.
8 of 10  — USF Football Stadium10_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Three construction workers in yellow safety vests hoist a slab into place.
9 of 10  — USF Football Stadium8_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two men in yellow safety vests and black hard hats work on a steel beam they have accessed via a green crane.
10 of 10  — USF Football Stadium9_Daylina Miller_052026.jpg
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

Rising directly adjacent to the stadium, the Tampa General Hospital Center for Academic Excellence will serve as the football team’s headquarters and as a general hub for student-athletes.

The 150,000-square-foot facility also features a state-of-the-art weight room, sports medicine clinic, a barbershop and a DJ recording studio.

"Anything and everything that our football student-athletes need to be successful will be located in that center," Higgins said.

ALSO READ: USF's on-campus stadium has a slightly higher price tag — but also extra features

Last November, then-head coach Alex Golesh boasted that the university spared no expenses with the stadium complex.

Indeed, since the 2025 spring semester, the project’s sticker price has shot up from $348 million to $407 million. Financing is coming from capital gifts and a $200 million debt, to be repaid over two decades to the USF Financing Corporation.

The investment comes as USF’s administration sharpens its focus on sports, hiring Higgins as its inaugural CEO of Athletics in Sept. 2025.

A man in a white hard hat and yellow and blue safety vest, with white button up and black and white polka dot tie underneath, speaks in front of several microphones.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
USF Athletics CEO Rob Higgins speaks to reporters on May 20, 2026 during a brief tour of the progress on the on-campus football stadium.

USF is currently a member of the top-tier mid-major American Athletic Conference.

However, in a February conversation with Florida Matters: Live and Local, USF President Moez Limayem suggested that an invitation to a Power 4 conference is not a remote possibility.

As the Florida summer gets underway, workers face long days in the sun to finish construction in time for Sept. 2027's kick-off against the University of Louisville.

GMF Steel Group is a Lakeland-based contractor working on the stadium project.

Spokesperson Sara Taylor said GMF is taking precautions to protect its over 50 ironworkers from the extreme heat.

ALSO READ: USF football stadium construction still hasn't started, while the cost might go up

"We're very, very big on hydration," Taylor said. "They have a lot of electrolyte packages as well to make sure they're staying hydrated."

Taylor also said the complex should stand up against the unpredictable Florida weather.

“That’s why we build in steel, because it’s better for the environment,” Taylor said. “It lasts longer than any traditional foundation piece.”

And Taylor echoed Higgins’ words about student involvement — several USF alumni are working on the project.

"We've had several interns, full-time individuals who have been studying at USF and now work at GMF, and they get to put their fingerprints on this job," Taylor said.

A construction worker in orange wearing a hard hat and face coverin uses a power trowel on newly poured concrete. In the foreground and slightly out of focus is a string of yellow flags.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Officials from the University of South Florida gave news outlets a look at the progress made on the USF-Tampa on-campus football stadium on Sycamore Drive on May 20, 2026. The concrete was poured at 2 a.m. the same morning, and workers spent most of the day smoothing over the pavement with power trowels and by hand.

Tags
Sports USF FootballUSF AthleticsOn-Campus StadiumCollege FootballUniversity of South FloridaUSF StudentsUSFRob HigginsUniversity Beat
Phoebe Martel
Phoebe Martel is a WUSF Zimmerman Radio News intern for summer of 2026.
See stories by Phoebe Martel
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