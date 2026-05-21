Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Bob Dylan's birthday celebrations

From celebrating Bob Dylan’s birthday bash to an electronic post-metal goth night, here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Bob Dylan Concerts

Thursday: The Palladium in St. Pete is hosting Forever Young: Bob Dylan’s 85th Birthday Bash that starts at 7:30 p.m. and features performances by Have Gun Will Travel, Grant Peeples, The Currys, and Bad Dog Mama. Tickets are $35-$45.

Address: 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Friday: Fogartyville in Sarasota is hosting Grant Peeples presents Bob Dylan’s 85th Birthday Bash. This show starts at 8 p.m. and features Have Gun Will Travel, Nora Bear & Trevor Bystrom, and Chelsea Saddler. Tickets are $30-$35.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota, FL 34236

Sunday: The Grateful Walker Family Band is hosting a birthday celebration at Cage Brewing from 2-7 p.m. and will feature three sets, drinks and nosh, and great music with a jam band energy. This is a free event. All ages. 21+ to drink. 2001

Address: 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Highlighted concerts

Otha Allen Jr. performs this Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the North End Tap House in Gulfport. Otha Allen Jr., with deep roots in country, soul, and the blues, delivers a rich mix of soulful originals and cover songs. This is a free outdoor event in the courtyard.

Address: 2908 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Meldamor is performing on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. Listen to a full evening of electronic goth post-metal rock with bands L.U.S.T. and Glass Chapel. Tickets are $15.

Address: 810 East Skagway Ave. Tampa, FL 33604

Party like it’s the ‘90s at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. Featuring the Ashley Lux Band, which is a modern pop-rock band with electronic undertones, will be performing hit ‘90s songs. Come dressed in 1990s apparel. This is a free-to-attend event. All ages welcome. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol.

Address: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Close Encounters with Golden Hour Trees, The Hot Seat, and Harlow Gold is this Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Suite E Studios in St. Pete. Golden Hour Trees blends funk, rock, and R&B with original compositions and covers. GA is $18.

Address: 615 27th St. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

