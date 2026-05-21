© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Tampa Bay-area music events this weekend: Bob Dylan's birthday celebrations

WUSF | By Warren Buchholz
Published May 21, 2026 at 5:10 AM EDT
Image of man in suit with a bunch of different colors of his face
Graphic by WUSF
Public domain photo by Daniel Kramer (Albert Grossman Management) from 1965.

From Bob Dylan birthday bashes to electronic goth post-metal rock and some funky music, here are some concerts to check out this weekend.

From celebrating Bob Dylan’s birthday bash to an electronic post-metal goth night, here's a roundup of music events you can go to this weekend.

Bob Dylan Concerts

Thursday: The Palladium in St. Pete is hosting Forever Young: Bob Dylan’s 85th Birthday Bash that starts at 7:30 p.m. and features performances by Have Gun Will Travel, Grant Peeples, The Currys, and Bad Dog Mama. Tickets are $35-$45.

Address: 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Friday: Fogartyville in Sarasota is hosting Grant Peeples presents Bob Dylan’s 85th Birthday Bash. This show starts at 8 p.m. and features Have Gun Will Travel, Nora Bear & Trevor Bystrom, and Chelsea Saddler. Tickets are $30-$35.

Address: 525 Kumquat Ct, Sarasota, FL 34236

Sunday: The Grateful Walker Family Band is hosting a birthday celebration at Cage Brewing from 2-7 p.m. and will feature three sets, drinks and nosh, and great music with a jam band energy. This is a free event. All ages. 21+ to drink. 2001

Address: 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Highlighted concerts

Otha Allen Jr. performs this Friday from 7-10 p.m. at the North End Tap House in Gulfport. Otha Allen Jr., with deep roots in country, soul, and the blues, delivers a rich mix of soulful originals and cover songs. This is a free outdoor event in the courtyard.

Address: 2908 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport, FL 33707

Meldamor is performing on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. at New World Brewery in Tampa. Listen to a full evening of electronic goth post-metal rock with bands L.U.S.T. and Glass Chapel. Tickets are $15.

Address: 810 East Skagway Ave. Tampa, FL 33604

Party like it’s the ‘90s at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Pete on Saturday from 8-11 p.m. Featuring the Ashley Lux Band, which is a modern pop-rock band with electronic undertones, will be performing hit ‘90s songs. Come dressed in 1990s apparel. This is a free-to-attend event. All ages welcome. Must be 21+ to drink alcohol.

Address: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Close Encounters with Golden Hour Trees, The Hot Seat, and Harlow Gold is this Saturday from 7-11 p.m. at Suite E Studios in St. Pete. Golden Hour Trees blends funk, rock, and R&B with original compositions and covers. GA is $18.

Address: 615 27th St. S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tags
Arts / Culture EventsThings To DoMusic
Warren Buchholz
See stories by Warren Buchholz
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now