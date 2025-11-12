© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Take a look at the renderings for USF's new football training complex

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
View of a large room filled with several weightlifting machines in 3 rows.
USF Athletics
This artist rendering shows what will be the state-of-the art weight room in the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The training complex will be connected to the new stadium, which is scheduled to be open in 2027.

Coach Alex Golesh says the planned 150,000-square-foot facility, part of the $407 million on-campus stadium project, will be the “nicest football complex in the entire country.”

To think, the University South of Florida’s first football building in 1997 was a cramped trailer on the east side of the Tampa campus.

Three decades later, the Bulls will be preparing for games in what Coach Alex Golesh calls the “nicest football complex in the entire country.”

Hyperbole? USF’s athletic department backed the coach up this week with receipts — more accurately, artist renderings of the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence.

The facility will be the home of USF’s football operations and a central component of the $407 million on-campus stadium project, scheduled for completion in fall 2027.

ALSO READ: USF moves into CFP rankings, with a projected first-round matchup at Georgia

The 150,000-square-foot building will be connected to the stadium and adjacent to the indoor practice facility and outdoor fields — not far from where the first-year Bulls set up shop in the double-wide.

The facility is expected to be a key amenity for keeping the players at peak athletic health to remain competitive. It should also dazzle potential high school and transfer recruits looking for more reasons to play for the Bulls.

“We're going to have a building that is the new standard, a complete first-class environment,” Golesh said.

large room with green walls with the words South Florida Football hanging on one wall and large screen on another. On the foot is a gold bull statue and a handful of people are walking in the room. THere are also 3 couch seating areas, with one people sitting on one of the couches.
1 of 8  — TGH USF football complex Lobby_1.jpeg
This artist rendering shows the two-story grand lobby to the TGH Athletic Center of Excellence, which will be the main operation center for USF football. The lobby will open to Sycamone Drive on the Tampa campus and also offer an entrance to premium seating in the new attached football stadium.
USF Athletics
artist rendering of large theater style room with two large projection screens on the wall.
2 of 8  — TGH USF football complex TeamMtgRoom_2.jpeg
This is an artist rendering of the USF football team meeting room in the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The meeting room will feature tiered, theater-style seating, dual projection screens, and space to accommodate the entire team and staff.
USF Athletics
artist rendering shows theater tiered rows of seats
3 of 8  — TGH USF football complex TeamMtgRoom_1.jpeg
This is an artist rendering of the USF football team meeting room in the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The meeting room will feature tiered, theater-style seating, dual projection screens, and space to accommodate the entire team and staff.
USF Athletics
artist rendering of a large room with several dining tables and a long serving line. a few people are in the line
4 of 8  — TGH USF Football complex Training Table 2.jpeg
This artist rendering shows the USF football training table area of the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence, which will resemble a sports bar-style dining venue. It will also include staff offices and teaching kitchen.
USF Athletics
artist rendering showing side by side green football fields. The view faces ends zones on one end and a large building is seen, and behind that is a USF stadium.
5 of 8  — TGH USF football complex View Operations Center_Practice_Fields_Day.jpg
This artist rendering shows the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence, the USF football team's operation center. It will be connected to the new USF football stadium and adjacent to the team's outdoor practice fields and indoor practice field.
USF Athletics
View from above of a large room filled with strength-training weightlifting machines arranged in 2 rows
6 of 8  — TGH USF Football complex Weight Room 1.jpeg
This artist rendering shows what will be the state-of-the art weight room in the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The training complex will be connected to the new USF stadium, which is scheduled to be open in 2027.
USF Athletics
View of a large room filled with several weightlifting machines in 3 rows.
7 of 8  — TGH USF football complex Weight Room 2.jpeg
This artist rendering shows what will be the state-of-the art weight room in the Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The training complex will be connected to the new stadium, which is scheduled to be open in 2027.
USF Athletics
aerial view of a football stadium and adjacent buildings in an artist rendering
8 of 8  — TGH USF Football complex stadium Aerial_Day.jpg
This artist's rendering provides an aerial view of the USF football stadium and connected Tampa General Hospital Center for Athletic Excellence. The center will serve as the operations center for football program.
USF Athletics

It is also another product of the ongoing commitment the university is making to athletics. Before finalizing specifics, Jay Stroman, CEO of the USF Foundation, arranged for Golesh and other members of the department to visit other recently built football facilities.

“They allowed us to take the time to do it right and go see places around the country that are the standard,” Golesh said. “Jay gave us the ability to get on a plane and go see the last six buildings that got built. So, we arrived at all the things that made sense. They spared no expense.”

“We took the best out of everything we saw and put together the plans for a building that will be absolutely awesome.“

The latest renderings highlight several key spaces, including a state-of-the-art weight room, team meeting room and training table dining area, according to a news release.

The weight room will include custom-built racks, a sports science lab equipped with advanced performance technology, a nutrition station, strength coaches’ offices, and a DEXA scan machine to measure bone density, fat and muscle composition.

The meeting room will feature tiered, theater-style seating, dual projection screens, and space to accommodate the entire team and staff.

ALSO READ: Take a look at USF's new football stadium, which is now slated to open in 2027

The training table will resemble a sports bar-style dining venue, offering a variety of meal options alongside chef and nutrition staff offices. It will also include a teaching kitchen, where players can learn to prepare nutritious meals.

The center will also include coaches’ offices, a players’ lounge, sports medicine and recovery facilities, and position meeting rooms. Also in the plans are a barbershop, recording and mixing studio, nutrition bar and golf simulator.

A two-story lobby, opening onto Sycamore Drive, will serve as the main entrance to the football facility and the stadium’s south tower premium seating.

In September 2023, Tampa General Hospital donated $25 million to the stadium project and to receive the training facility naming rights. It was the largest gift ever made to USF Athletics. USF and TGH are long-time academic medical partners.

Sports University of South FloridaUSFUSF FootballUSF AthleticsCollege FootballAlex Golesh Tampa General HospitalOn-Campus StadiumUSF FoundationUniversity Beat
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
