USF President Limayem on making the institution a 'model for true civil discourse' and more

University of South Florida President Moez Limayem is in his second week on the job as he "hit the ground listening" to students and staff.

Although he's stepping into a new role, he's no stranger to the Bull life. Limayem was the dean of the USF Muma College of Business for 10 years before becoming president of the University of North Florida in 2022.

Limayem grew up in Tunisia as the son of a school teacher and been involved in academia for over 30 years. He first came to America on a full-ride scholarship to the University of Minnesota, where he earned an MBA and a doctorate. He has served in academic roles in Quebec, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Arkansas. But he considers Tampa home as it's the longest place he's lived since birth, and it's where his children grew up.

In one of his first sit-down interviews since taking the helm of USF, Limayem spoke to "Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie on training students on civility, the potential USF Sarasota Manatee campus transfer and more.

"I've heard a lot of excitement, a lot of hopes for the future, a lot of conviction that this is an incredible university that has done so much for students, faculty, staff, for the community, and also people are hungry to make it even better," Limayem said about listening to the USF community. "And that's why I'm here. That's why I'm excited and energized."

Warren Buchholz / WUSF "Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie, left, speaks with USF President Moez Limayem on Feb. 25, 2026.

A model for civil discourse

Universities across Florida are grappling with laws governing curriculum and speech in classrooms. WUSF's Nancy Guan previously reported how morale and trust significantly dropped after the state restricted discussions on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and eroded tenure protections.

When asked what he'd say to faculty who are worried, he explained how he realizes how important it is for a university to be a "safe place" and a marketplace of different ideas. But USF is also a public university.

"We're a state university, and we have no other option but to comply with the law. Not complying with the law is not an option for us," he said.

Limayem commits to providing a safe place for people to express their beliefs within the framework of the law. He said that freedom of speech comes with responsibility.

"My commitment is to provide that safe place to educate people on civil discourse and also to make sure that everybody knows the rules, the regulations and the laws, and as long as they do exercise their rights, I would be their best advocate," Limayem said. "But we cannot allow for chaos in universities because if you do, then we're no longer educational institutions where people can come and feel free to express themselves in the safe environment."

"I think what it really means is that when you graduate from USF, you know how to listen, you know how to disagree professionally, how to respectfully. I think as simple as it sounds, it's not that simple. Because I don't think anybody has done it has done it well." USF President Moez Limayem

Limayem's personal dream is for the institution to become a "model for true civil discourse." He wants USF to be the "best in the world" in teaching and training students on how to listen to understand — not listen to attack.

He said they're thinking about certificates and involving the concept in different programs.

"The best-case scenario is that you do not graduate from USF without a very significant shot in the arm of civil discourse and civility," Limayem said.

He doesn't think most universities have really paid much attention to this issue of civil discourse.

"As a result, you see our country is divided — the world is divided. You see wars. You see conflict everywhere. I'm not saying that we're going to solve all problems," he said. "We're gonna help make our graduates better, hopefully our community better and that will catch on.

"I think what it really means is that when you graduate from USF, you know how to listen, you know how to disagree professionally, how to respectfully. I think as simple as it sounds, it's not that simple. Because I don't think anybody has done it has done it well."

Daylina Miller / WUSF Moez Limayem's first day on the University of South Tampa campus as president, Tuesday., Feb. 17, 2026.



Possible USF Sarasota Manatee campus transfer

One of the biggest issues USF is facing is a state proposal to transfer the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida. Limayem explained how he visited the campus in his first week on the job. He's also in contact with board leadership and government relations to understand the process.

He said USF does not have control over the outcome, but they're going to do everything possible to look out for the community's interest. He has also committed to transparency.

"In the meantime, we are doing everything we can to look at different possible outcomes, and if the transfer is to happen, to still have the resources so that we can take care of our students, faculty and staff," he said.

Investing in athletics

Limayem said he's in full support of the athletic programs and described how he makes any decisions based on data.

"I did a very interesting study in my prior institutions and the study was really simple. For every student who attended any athletic events, we took a swipe of their cards, and then we correlated the number and the extent of their engagement with athletics with student success outcomes, their retention, graduating on time, jobs, salaries — and the results are just incredible," Limayem said.

University of South Florida / Courtesy University of South Florida officials updated the timeline for building a $340 million campus football stadium while releasing a first look at the facility.

The university is in the process of a $407 million on-campus stadium project that is scheduled to be done in fall 2027. Limayem believes it'll have a great impact on the community.

"I really believe the stadium on campus will be transformational for the experience, to help us with student success, to help bring our alums back, to also help donors also engage with us more and community leaders," he said.

Limayem said focusing on athletics is a financial return investment because if USF joins a Power Four conference, the money it'd get is "multiplied many, many times of what we get here."

"A lot of people ask the question, are we investing way too much for an AAU University in sports?" Limayem said, adding that an example is how USF and Miami reached the NCAA college football championship game last season. "It's not either/or. You can be a very successful AAU university that takes good care of your students and also a hub of intellect and innovation and research, and at the same time, very successful as the two finalists in the football championship last season."

His advice to students

Overall, Limayem's journey to becoming president has been one of taking chances. He first came to the country as a graduate student in Minnesota, only knowing a little bit of English. He said when winter came, he asked himself: "Why am I here?"

But it was those same trials that eventually led him to become USF's ninth president.

"I tell the students, you're going to face some really difficult challenges and nothing good comes out of the comfort zone," Limayem said. "If I did not go out of my comfort zone, I would be still in Tunisia now, which is good, but would be very different career."

Limayem added he also tells students not to "take our country for granted."

"I don't really think there is any other country in the world where a kid who grew up almost in the middle of nowhere in Africa to very, very average, if not below average, financial upbringing, to work really hard and make it to be the president of an incredible institutions like USF. This does not happen in other countries," Limayem said. "If I can do it, our amazing students can do it. All they have to do is really believe in themselves, work hard and be very faithful to integrity and their values and magic will happen. Yes, it really has happened for me, and I'm living a dream."

You can listen to the full interview in the media player above. This article was compiled from an interview conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local." You can listen to the full episode here.