A conversation with USF's new president, and a look at kitchen-table economics

As expected, just a week on the job and Moez Limayem has a very tall in-basket.

USF’s ninth president is already dealing with budget pressures, program cuts, concerns about academic freedom, research, reputations and an entire campus about to be skiddooed.

He found time to talk about these topics and more with “Florida Matters Live & Local” host Matthew Peddie in studio.

Leader of the Bulls

(0:00) New USF president Moez Limayem says he’s ready to guide the university through major challenges. He’ll tackle proposed program cuts, the potential transfer of the Sarasota-Manatee campus, and concerns over faculty morale and academic freedom. At the same time, he is focused on expanding research, boosting athletics with a new stadium and CEO, and strengthening USF’s national and international reputation.

GUEST:



Moez Limayem, USF president

State of the Region

(36"10) Tampa Bay’s current book features rising population, wages and innovation. But income growth is lagging behind costs, leaving over half of local families financially unstable. In this reporter debriefing, we break down the recent State of the Region report and preview how initiatives like church-built affordable housing help tackle the squeeze.

GUEST:

