Florida Matters Live & Local

A conversation with USF's new president, and a look at kitchen-table economics

By Matthew Peddie,
Amelie HoraceGracyn DoctorQuincy Walters
Published February 25, 2026 at 2:36 PM EST
"Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie, left, speaks with USF President Moez Limayem on Feb. 25, 2026.

So what goes on during the workday of a university president during his second week on campus? Moez Limayem is here to talk about the challenges ahead.

As expected, just a week on the job and Moez Limayem has a very tall in-basket.

USF’s ninth president is already dealing with budget pressures, program cuts, concerns about academic freedom, research, reputations and an entire campus about to be skiddooed.

He found time to talk about these topics and more with “Florida Matters Live & Local” host Matthew Peddie in studio.

Leader of the Bulls

(0:00) New USF president Moez Limayem says he’s ready to guide the university through major challenges. He’ll tackle proposed program cuts, the potential transfer of the Sarasota-Manatee campus, and concerns over faculty morale and academic freedom. At the same time, he is focused on expanding research, boosting athletics with a new stadium and CEO, and strengthening USF’s national and international reputation.

GUEST:

  • Moez Limayem, USF president

State of the Region

(36"10) Tampa Bay’s current book features rising population, wages and innovation. But income growth is lagging behind costs, leaving over half of local families financially unstable. In this reporter debriefing, we break down the recent State of the Region report and preview how initiatives like church-built affordable housing help tackle the squeeze.

GUEST:

  • Gabriella Paul, WUSF reporter

Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
