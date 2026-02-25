IndyCars, NASCAR Trucks, waterfront fun: What to know about the Grand Prix of St. Pete

The roaring engines of IndyCar return to downtown St. Petersburg this weekend for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg — and, for the first time, they’re bringing along some buddies from NASCAR.

It’s the fifth straight year — and 16th overall — that the NTT IndyCar Series, the “fastest cars in racing,” will open its season on the temporary 1.8-mile street course along the city’s waterfront.

As always, the IndyCars and their high-horsepower, 2.2-liter engines headline the three-day meet, beginning their 100-lap journey on Sunday at noon.

But the grand prix gained broader motorsports appeal with the addition of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series to the lineup.

The makeshift pickups — the third tier of racing in the popular stock-car league — will race on a street circuit for the first time in 32 years. The green flag waves at noon Saturday for the OnlyBulls Green Flag 150, the third race of the season.

It’s a crossover moment that should draw both traditional IndyCar fans and NASCAR loyalists curious how the trucks handle the track’s 14 tight turns.

"St. Petersburg seems like it has some high‑speed, high‑risk corners that are really tight," said Connor Mosack, who'll steer the No. 7 Chevrolet truck. "I think a lot of guys will probably get into trouble there.

"And something that’s unique about the trucks and street courses is how sensitive the fenders and bodies are. Any kind of small mistake where you kiss the fence a little bit, or make contact with other trucks, it can really harm your day."

It's a course that can even drain the best of the best. Two-time winner Will Power, for example, is looking for a better finish this weekend compared to last year. Actually, he’s looking for a better second lap. A crash in Turn 3 seconds after the start ended his day.

“St. Pete has always been one of my favorite tracks,” Power said. "It’s a technical street circuit, and you have to be sharp from the start of the weekend. After nearly 20 years of going to St. Pete, I know what it takes to be competitive.”

Beyond the racing, the weekend functions as a waterfront festival. Fans can access the paddock, attend autograph sessions, take part in a 5K run, explore sponsor setups and soak in some sun (weather permitting — see Saturday's forecast).

Ear protection is optional, but worth considering.

For serious racing fans, this is an early-season tone-setter. Momentum can shape championship runs, and street races often produce surprise podiums and bold strategy calls.

For casual attendees, it’s the rare chance to feel the speed and reverberation up close — cars screaming at 170 mph along the Bayshore Drive straightaway and drivers threading through corners that normally carry park, pier and museum commuters.

The machines begin buzzing on Friday morning with practice laps and qualifying for support series.

If you’re going, here’s a guest guide to get you into gear.

Facts and figures

Event : The 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, featuring the season-opener of the NTT IndyCar 18-race season and first-ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series street race.

: The 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, featuring the season-opener of the NTT IndyCar 18-race season and first-ever NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series street race. When : Racing begins Friday. NASCAR Trucks race at noon Saturday. NTT IndyCar race at noon Sunday.

: Racing begins Friday. NASCAR Trucks race at noon Saturday. NTT IndyCar race at noon Sunday. Where : downtown St. Petersburg waterfront.

: downtown St. Petersburg waterfront. Course: Temporary 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course. Start/finish on Albert Whitted Airport runway, north (around Dali Museum) onto First Avenue South, east on Second Street South, north to Beach Drive, east on Central Avenue (around Pioneer Park), south on the Bayshore Drive straightaway, east onto Dan Wheldon Way.

Temporary 1.8-mile, 14-turn street course. Start/finish on Albert Whitted Airport runway, north (around Dali Museum) onto First Avenue South, east on Second Street South, north to Beach Drive, east on Central Avenue (around Pioneer Park), south on the Bayshore Drive straightaway, east onto Dan Wheldon Way. Defending champion : Alex Palou, for Chip Ganassi Racing.

: Alex Palou, for Chip Ganassi Racing. Grand marshal: Jon Gruden.

Jon Gruden. Fast seat in sports : Actor Rudy Pankow will lead the field in the back of a special two-seater before the green flag.

: Actor Rudy Pankow will lead the field in the back of a special two-seater before the green flag. Support series races : Indy NXT, USF2000, Mazda MX-5 Cup.

: Indy NXT, USF2000, Mazda MX-5 Cup. Other activities : Autograph sessions, fan zone activities, 5K run, Party in the Park.

: Autograph sessions, fan zone activities, 5K run, Party in the Park. Forecast : Friday - partly cloudy with a high of 78. Saturday - rain with the potential for thunderstorms; high of 72 with a 40% chance of rain at the start of the truck race. Sunday - sunny with a high of 78.

: Friday - partly cloudy with a high of 78. Saturday - rain with the potential for thunderstorms; high of 72 with a 40% chance of rain at the start of the truck race. Sunday - sunny with a high of 78. Tickets: Click here. Available in various prices, packages and locations. Tickets are nonrefundable; all efforts will be made to compete in rain.

Racing schedule

FRIDAY

8 a.m. - USF2000 practice

8:55 a.m. – Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

10 a.m. - USF2000 qualifying

10:50 a.m. - Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

11:30 a.m. - USF2000 Race 1

12:30 p.m. – Indy NXT practice

1:35 p.m. – NTT IndyCar practice

4:00 p.m. – NASCAR truck practice

5:05 p.m. - NASCAR truck qualifying

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 1

8:35 a.m. - Indy NXT practice

9:35 a.m. - NTT IndyCar practice

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR truck drivers introductions

12:23 p.m. - NASCAR Craftsman Truck OnlyBulls Green Flag 150 (80 laps) (TV: Fox)

3:45 p.m. - Indy NXY qualifying

4:35 p.m. - NTT IndyCar qualifying

SUNDAY

9:05 a.m. – NTT IndyCar warmup

10:06 a.m. – IndyCar NXT race (45 laps) (TV: Fox)

11:20 a.m. – NTT IndyCar drivers introductions

12:29 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 Laps) (TV: Fox)

3 p.m. – USF2000 Race 2

4 p.m. – Mazda MX-5 Cup Race 2

Parking

Tropicana Field: Lots 6 and Lot 7, $30 per day, includes free shuttle to and from race site.

Lots 6 and Lot 7, $30 per day, includes free shuttle to and from race site. City garages : $25 per day. Now includes Central Garage, enter on First Avenue North between 13th and 15th Street, with SunRunner access (eastbound stops at 13 th Street and First Avenue South, return routes drops at First Avenue North and 13th Street North.

: $25 per day. Now includes Central Garage, enter on First Avenue North between 13th and 15th Street, with SunRunner access (eastbound stops at 13 Street and First Avenue South, return routes drops at First Avenue North and 13th Street North. Motorcycles : $10, along the west side of First Street South between First Avenue South and Central Avenue.

: $10, along the west side of First Street South between First Avenue South and Central Avenue. Buses: PSTA has special SunRunner routes established dropping off and picking up at three locations within a few blocks of Gates 1 and 5, starting at just $3. Click here for details.

Off-road fun

5K run : Thursday at 5 p.m. Runners and will “race on track” starting at 400 Bayshore Drive N.E., adjacent to North Straub Park. $50 on race day; benefits Police Athletic League. Register here.

: Thursday at 5 p.m. Runners and will “race on track” starting at 400 Bayshore Drive N.E., adjacent to North Straub Park. $50 on race day; benefits Police Athletic League. Register here. Party in the Park: Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at North Straub Park. Free event with opportunity to see race cars up close, get driver autographs and more.

Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at North Straub Park. Free event with opportunity to see race cars up close, get driver autographs and more. Autograph sessions : Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – NTT IndyCar Series at American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience; Friday, 1 to 1:45 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Mahaffey Theater. Note: Limited wristbands available; Saturday, 11 to 11:45 a.m. – Indy NXT Series at American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience.

: – NTT IndyCar Series at American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience; – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at Mahaffey Theater. Note: Limited wristbands available; – Indy NXT Series at American Legion in Firestone Fan Experience. Hot spots: SpeedZone: Near Turns 5-6, with fan activities such as race simulators, food and drinks; Firestone Fan Experience: Dan Wheldon Way between Turns 10-11; Mahaffey Theater: Festival Plaza stage will have DJ music Friday and Saturday during breaks in track sessions. Tables and chairs available.

NASCAR / Courtesy Former child actor Frankie Muniz has a regular ride on the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with the Reamu Brothers Racing's No. 33 Ford.

Things to look for

NASCAR: The two series typically attract different fans, but there’s no denying the popularity of NASCAR events, especially in the South. The modified pickups, NASCAR’s third tier, will run on a street circuit for the first time in 32 years. It's the third race of the season. Last week's winning in Georgia, former NASCAR Cup champ Kurt Busch, won be here, but this year's winner at Daytona, Chandler Smith, will.

The two series typically attract different fans, but there’s no denying the popularity of NASCAR events, especially in the South. The modified pickups, NASCAR’s third tier, will run on a street circuit for the first time in 32 years. It's the third race of the season. Last week's winning in Georgia, former NASCAR Cup champ Kurt Busch, won be here, but this year's winner at Daytona, Chandler Smith, will. Frankie Muniz : The “Malcolm in the Middle” actor, who began stock-car racing in 2023, drives the No. 33 Team Reaume Ford full-time in the NASCAR truck series.

: The “Malcolm in the Middle” actor, who began stock-car racing in 2023, drives the No. 33 Team Reaume Ford full-time in the NASCAR truck series. Crossovers : While no one is two-timing the NTT IndyCar and NASCAR events, James Hinchcliff and Dario Franchitti, drivers very familiar with the St. Petersburg course, will start Saturday’s truck race. Franchitti, who won here in 2011, has won the series title four times. Hinchcliffe, now part of the IndyCar broadcast team, won here in 2013.

: While no one is two-timing the NTT IndyCar and NASCAR events, James Hinchcliff and Dario Franchitti, drivers very familiar with the St. Petersburg course, will start Saturday’s truck race. Franchitti, who won here in 2011, has won the series title four times. Hinchcliffe, now part of the IndyCar broadcast team, won here in 2013. Chucky: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is the grand marshal for Sunday's race. He'll participate in pre-race ceremonies, then give the command for the drivers to start their engines. It will be the Tampa resident's first time at the St. Petersburg race.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden is the grand marshal for Sunday's race. He'll participate in pre-race ceremonies, then give the command for the drivers to start their engines. It will be the Tampa resident's first time at the St. Petersburg race. Blazing passenger: Actor Rudy Pankow (JJ from “Outer Banks”) will ride in the Fastest Seat in Sports before Sunday’s grand prix. He joins a list of celebrities to ride ahead of the field in the back seat of a modified IndyCar. Others include Tom Brady, Simu Liu, Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga and Channing Tatum.

Local connections