Fans on both sides of Tampa Bay are hyped for the Rays' playoff run

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday learned the starting times for the first two games of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field.

Game 1 will be Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Game 2 will be Monday at 8 p.m. Tampa Bay will play the winner of the Wild Card series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Yankees won Game 1 of the best-of-three on Tuesday, 9-0.

There is plenty excitement in the area after the Rays' just wrapped one of their most successful seasons, capturing their first division crown since 2021.

ALSO READ: The Rays' home stretch: A timeline of Tampa Bay's ballpark saga

At a press conference on Tuesday to unfurl a team banner on the Tampa Municipal Office Building in downtown, City Council Chair Alan Clendenin said the hype is about more than the playoffs.

"We are a sports town. We love our Tampa Bay Lightning. We love our Buccaneers ... but right now, it's all about the Tampa Bay Rays, and I am so looking forward to them continuing in this series," he said. "And I look forward to them when they're playing baseball in the city of Tampa, and we recreate an entire area of the city into a stadium district."

The playoff run comes just weeks after the public contribution to the team's $2.36 billion stadium deal received final approval from the city and Hillsborough County. The ballpark is expected to open in 2029 on what is now Hillsborough College's Dale Mabry campus.

For Tampa resident and baseball fan Scott Bushway, the stadium plans are adding to the anticipation of the playoffs beginning.

"I work at Hillsborough College, so I'm thrilled that they're going to be on the Dale Mabry campus, and the renderings look amazing," Bushway said. "And I'm just glad that they're going to be here in Tampa."

Gabriella Paul / WUSF Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, along with other city leaders and staff, brace to be lifted several stories in the air from a firetruck basket to unfurl a "TB Rays Up" banner on the side of the Tampa Municipal Office Building on Sept. 29, 2026.

At the banner drop on Tuesday, city firefighter and fourth-generation Tampa resident Macho Barrios said the Rays' move across the bridge means he will make it to more games.

"I've made it out to a few this year. Not so much because it's a little farther than I'd like for it to be," he said. "But now, when it comes to the city, I think it's a great opportunity to go to a lot more games."

He also agreed with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on how far the Rays will go.

"World Series, let's do it!" Barrios said.

"I must also say that, as a former police chief, I could never ever endorse stealing, except in this particular situation," Castor joked. "The Rays are more than welcome to steal as many bases as they need to, to get to that World Series."

Raymond was real busy today!



He hit both sides of the bay to get our friends at Tampa Fire Rescue, Tampa Police Department, St. Petersburg Police Department and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue postseason ready. pic.twitter.com/LAvLnCx41f — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 28, 2026

By winning their fifth AL East Division with the best record in the league (98-64), the Rays earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Fans in St. Petersburg also rallied around the Rays on Tuesday night at an event outside of Tropicana Field. The city is set to raise its own flag on Friday.

In Tampa's Midtown district, fans are invited to a postseason pop-up rally on Thursday at 5 p.m. as well.

After the first two games at Tropicana Field, Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) will be on the road Oct. 7 and 8. Game 5 (if necessary) would be in St. Petersburg on Oct. 10 – two years after Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off the Trop.

Click here for playoff ticket information.