Pinellas County School Board votes to close, merge schools to address low enrollment

A number of Pinellas County schools will either close, merge or expand at the end of this academic year.

The Pinellas County School Board unanimously approved a series of proposals at Tuesday’s meeting to address declining enrollment and growing costs.

Changes include:

Bay Point Elementary and Middle will be merged to create a single K-8 school. The elementary campus will be leased to a community partner.

Oldsmar Elementary will be expanded to a K-8 school.

McMullen-Booth Elementary will receive the Employee Child Care program.

Cross Bayou Elementary will be permanently closed. Current students will be transferred to Bardmoor and Pinellas Central elementary schools, and its Deaf/Hard of Hearing program will be transferred to Walsingham Oaks K-8.

Disston Academy will be permanently closed, and its current programs and students will be relocated to other schools.

District officials said the changes could save the district about $15 million in maintenance and operating costs.

Superintendent Kevin Hendrick told board members that schools should be remembered fondly, but the decision is financially necessary.

“We've certainly heard from Cross Bayou Elementary School community members who are not happy with this recommendation, and we should expect that,” he said. “It is my responsibility, though, and obligation, to provide our families with excellent academic choices and programs while maintaining a balanced budget.”

ALSO READ: Pinellas County Schools to introduce athletic participation fees

Hendrick added that some of the affected schools were below 50% utilization, or half of a school’s intended capacity.

For example, Hendrick said Cross Bayou is at 40% of its capacity and requires $5 million in maintenance.

Moreover, expanding Oldsmar would increase its utilization from 57% to 95%.

Public comment during the meeting was mixed.

Curtis Campogni, a father of two, said the merging could strengthen the relationship between children of different ages.

“For three more years, my kids get to be together as siblings. That increases the togetherness, the bond, the psychological safety,” he said. “Not only is it stability for them, but it is also stability for my wife and I as parents.”

On the other hand, Michael Gerke, father of a Cross Bayou student, unsuccessfully pleaded with the board not to close the school.

“I hope we can learn from this experience together. I hope more of the school board members reach out to parents,” he said. “When parents reach out to them, I know that might not change some of the things that you have to decide, but it's nice to have peace of mind knowing you really do care.”

The approved closures and consolidations will take effect at the end of this school year.

District officials said other recommendations are expected this fall, but won’t take place until the 2027-28 school year.