Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

Religious leaders rejoice at the opening of affordable senior apartments on church land

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published February 26, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST
Audience members at Mt. Zion AME Church clap and celebrate.
1 of 3  — Zion Village
Religious leaders, elected officials, housing advocates and local residents rejoice in the news of affordable senior housing opening on-site at Mt. Zion AME Church in Riverview. The complex, which began leasing Jan. 1, is on track to be at full capacity by mid-March.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF
A choir sings at Mt. Zion Methodist Episcopal Church.
2 of 3  — Zion Village ribbon-cutting
A choir sings at Mt. Zion AME Church on Feb. 24 during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new senior housing complex on-site.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF
Hillsborough County commissioner Gwendolyn Myers addressed a packed house at Mt. Zion AME Church celebrating the opening of Zion Village senior apartments.
3 of 3  — Gwen Myers Zion Village
Hillsborough County commissioner Gwendolyn Myers addressed a packed house at Mt. Zion AME Church, celebrating the opening of Zion Village senior apartments.
Gabriella Paul / WUSF

Zion Village, a 75-unit affordable housing complex for low-income seniors, sits on two acres of land next to the Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.

Religious leaders, elected officials and housing advocates describe Zion Village as an answered prayer for low-income seniors in the region.

The 75-unit apartment complex was built on two acres of land owned by the nearby Mt. Zion AME Church in Riverview.

Fifteen units offer below-market rent, at $1,063, for seniors. The remaining 60 units accept project-based vouchers, which subsidize rent at 30 percent of tenants' income through the Tampa Housing Authority and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Religious leaders, housing developers and elected officials smile during a ribbon-cutting outside Zion Village senior apartments on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
Courtesy of Claudia Terrell
Religious leaders, housing developers and elected officials smile during a ribbon-cutting outside Zion Village senior apartments on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

During a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the complex on Tuesday, Bishop Marvin Zanders II opened with prayer and praise for the project.

"Oh blessed Jehovah, we dedicate Zion Village to you. May these homes be more than structure of brick and mortar. Let them be ... havens of dignity for our cherished seniors," he said.

The $33.5 million project, which broke ground in 2024, was a collaborative effort between Hillsborough County, the Tampa Housing Authority, Smith & Henzy Affordable Group and other partners.

ALSO READ: A Riverview church is building senior housing with county funds

The project received $6.8 million from Hillsborough County. That includes $2.8 million from the county's HOPE affordable housing fund, which has since been dissolved.

Zion Village is now the second affordable housing complex of its kind in the county.

In 2025, an all-affordable, 100-unit apartment complex, Casa Bel-Mar, opened in South Tampa at a site purchased by Bel-Mar Presbyterian Church.

Leroy Moore, senior vice president of the Tampa Housing Authority, said the model of building on church-owned land works well in the greater Tampa Bay region, where land is scarce.

"One of the biggest starting points in trying to do a deal like this is finding the site, finding the land. Faith-based organizations control a lot of land," he said.

Last year, state lawmakers passed new rules, nicknamed YIGBY, or Yes In God's Backyard, that empower religious institutions to build affordable housing on their property to address local needs.

LISTEN: ‘Yes, in God's Backyard,' Florida AG’s memo targets racial equity laws, and more

In Tampa, Moore said the public housing authority is open to partnering with churches, synagogues and mosques with available land to build affordable housing.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Tags
Economy / Business Zion CemeteryAffordable HousingChurches
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
