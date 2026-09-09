9 ways to honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11 across Tampa Bay

Walking 2,200 steps, climbing 110 stories, and attending solemn memorials are some of the ways you can pay your respect to the tragic events that took place in New York City 25 years ago.

Here is a list of 9/11 events happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Hillsborough County

Patriot Day

Join high school Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue cadets as they lead the Fallen Heroes Memorial.

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: 3602 North US Highway 301 Tampa, FL.

Cost: Free

Pinellas County

Memorial Stair Climb

Join the Tampa Bay Rowdies as they climb 110 stories to honor the first responders who climbed the World Trade Center 25 years ago.

Time: 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Location: 230 1st St SE, St. Petersburg, FL.

Cost: Free.

9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony

Join the Madeira Beach community to remember the 2,977 lives lost 25 years ago and honor the bravery of first responders.

Time: 8:45 a.m.

Location: 424 150th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL.

Cost: Free.

Memorial Walk

Treasure Island Fire Rescue hosts their annual 3.43 mile walk to reflect on the sacrifice of the 343 firefighters who died responding to the World Trade Center attacks and all the victims of that tragic day.

Time: 8:46 a.m.

Location: 12795 Kingfish Dr, Treasure Island, FL.

Cost: Free.

Pasco County

9/11 Post Richey Memorial Remembrance Ceremony & Concert

Join the Port Richey Fire Department for a special ceremony honoring the 2,977 innocent lives lost and remembering the brave men and women who answered the call to serve.

Time: Ceremony at 7:00 p.m., concert at 8:00 p.m.

Location: 6333 Ridge Road Port Richey, FL.

Cost: Free

Polk County

Honoring Our Heroes Freedom Walk

Join Polk County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies as they put “one foot in front of the other” to pay tribute to the dedication and sacrifices first responders made 25 years ago.

Time: Walk opens at 4:30 p.m., ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Location: 450 W Central Ave, Winter Haven, FL.

Cost: Free.

Sarasota County

Summon the Heroes

Listen to performances of Amazing Grace and America the Beautiful as the Sarasota Orchestra hosts Summon the Heroes, a benefit concert commemorating 9/11.

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: 777 N Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Florida.

Cost: $25.

9/11 Twenty Fifth Year AMERICA250 Concert and Service

Sarasota County Emergency Services will join fire and law enforcement agencies, county leaders, veterans, elected officials and other guests for a remembrance ceremony and stand for the fallen during the Tolling Of The Bell.

Time: 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Location: 9810 State Rd 72, Sarasota, FL 34241

Cost: Free.

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Climb 17 summits of the Nathan Benderson Park Finish Tower with the Sarasota County Fire Department (SCFD) and first responders. SCFD will support the event with its Honor Guard, a ladder truck displaying the American Flag.

Time: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, FL.

Cost: Free.

Virtual livestream

If you are unable to make these in-person events, but are still looking for a way to honor 9/11, Projections is hosting The Day That Changed the World streaming live on Zoom from Sept. 6 -11 each evening.

Join The Day That Changed the World zoom and hear from photographers who captured the events of 9/11 through photos to share the stories behind their cameras 25 years later.

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Live worldwide via Zoom.

Cost: Free

