25 years later: How 9/11 changed the country, the skies and the future

Friday marks 25 years since 9/11. It was a watershed moment for the U.S. and the world. It changed how we approached the world, flying, security, patriotism and society in general.

Journalists, an aviation executive, a robotics rescue expert, a college professor — and several deeply affected callers — share their experiences from the day and describe what has changed for them since.

It shaped their careers

(0:00) One was a new radio reporter covering President George W. Bush’s Sarasota visit. The other was beginning graduate school in New York City. They describe the fear, uncertainty and human stories that shaped their early careers and stayed with them as journalists.

GUESTS:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter

Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Silent skies and rescue robots

(29:02) The attacks transformed air travel and disaster response. An American Airlines executive remembers the eerie silence when flights were grounded nationwide, while a robotics researcher recalls taking search-and-rescue robots to ground zero. They discuss what changed, what technology can do today and the lessons that remain over time.

GUESTS:



Robin R. Murphy, computer scientist, expert in rescue robotics; vice president with Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue; former professor of computer science and robotics with Texas A&M University and University of South Florida.

John Tiliacos, Tampa International Airport chief operating officer, former aviation executive

Teaching a new generation

(43:21) For students born after Sept. 11, 2001, the events are history rather than memory. A history professor explains how he teaches 9/11 to a generation that wasn’t around to experience the fear of the day. Remember, there was no social media, no smartphones and no fragmented information landscape.

GUEST:

