© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

25 years later: How 9/11 changed the country, the skies and the future

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZachary Sherman
Published September 9, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
White House chief of staff Andrew Card informs President George W. Bush of the World Trade Center attacks while Bush was visiting Booker Elementary School in Sarasota during the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Doug Mills
/
AP
White House chief of staff Andrew Card informs President George W. Bush of the World Trade Center attacks while Bush was visiting Booker Elementary School in Sarasota during the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Friday marks 25 years since 9/11. It was a watershed moment for the U.S. and the world. It changed how we approached the world, flying, security, patriotism and society in general.

Journalists, an aviation executive, a robotics rescue expert, a college professor — and several deeply affected callers — share their experiences from the day and describe what has changed for them since.

It shaped their careers

(0:00) One was a new radio reporter covering President George W. Bush’s Sarasota visit. The other was beginning graduate school in New York City. They describe the fear, uncertainty and human stories that shaped their early careers and stayed with them as journalists.

GUESTS:

  • Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter
  • Steve Newborn, WUSF reporter

Silent skies and rescue robots

(29:02) The attacks transformed air travel and disaster response. An American Airlines executive remembers the eerie silence when flights were grounded nationwide, while a robotics researcher recalls taking search-and-rescue robots to ground zero. They discuss what changed, what technology can do today and the lessons that remain over time.

GUESTS:

  • Robin R. Murphy, computer scientist, expert in rescue robotics; vice president with Center for Robot-Assisted Search and Rescue; former professor of computer science and robotics with Texas A&M University and University of South Florida.
  • John Tiliacos, Tampa International Airport chief operating officer, former aviation executive

Teaching a new generation

(43:21) For students born after Sept. 11, 2001, the events are history rather than memory. A history professor explains how he teaches 9/11 to a generation that wasn’t around to experience the fear of the day. Remember, there was no social media, no smartphones and no fragmented information landscape.

GUEST:

  • Paul Renfro, Florida State University history professor

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSeptember 119/11World Trade CenterPentagonAir TravelAirlinesSarasota County SchoolsJournalistsRobotsSearch And RescueFlorida State UniversityHistoryTerrorism
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zachary Sherman
Zachary Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zachary Sherman