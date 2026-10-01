Democrats slam Ashley Moody amid a heated U.S. Senate race

Democratic leaders on Wednesday criticized U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody for avoiding constituents and for her involvement in the Hope Florida scandal.

On the steps in front of the Old Capitol, behind a sign that asked “Where is Ashley Moody?” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and Rep. Gallop Franklin II, D-Tallahassee, accused Moody of dodging questions from reporters and avoiding public town hall meetings 34 days before the midterm election.

They contrasted Moody’s campaign with that of her Democratic opponent, state Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville.

“Meanwhile, Angie Nixon has been crisscrossing the state, knocking doors, holding town halls, and talking to reporters,” Fried said. “Ashley Moody should take a page out of Angie Nixon's book. Stop hiding behind attacks. Show up and talk to the people you work for, because Ashley Moody is asking Floridians for their vote, and if she won't answer their questions, they'll give her their answer in November.”

Moody was elected as state attorney general in 2018 and reelected in 2022. In January 2025, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to replace Marco Rubio, who left the Senate to become Secretary of State.

Fried also cited Moody’s involvement in the Hope Florida scandal.

A grand jury found the DeSantis administration in 2024 “misappropriated” $10 million of taxpayer funds for political purposes, but no charges were filed against anyone. Moody was attorney general at the time and her office approved of the settlement with a Medicaid provider that diverted $10 million into a nonprofit, the Hope Florida Foundation, that immediately transferred the money to two groups that then gave the money to a political committee headed by James Uthmeier. At the time, Uthmeier was DeSantis’ chief of staff and was tapped by DeSantis to replace Moody as attorney general.

“Floridians deserve a senator who will listen, who shows up, who answers their questions. Ashley Moody won't show up for Florida, so this November, Florida will show her the door,” Fried said.

Last week, Moody told the News Service of Florida that as Florida’s junior senator she will “keep fighting” for her constituents in Washington D.C.

“Winning an election means people want to send you to Washington to be their voice, to be their representative. I have got to make sure I am engaging with folks and convincing them that, yes, we have delivered on so many meaningful things,” Moody said.

Earlier this month, Moody declined to debate Nixon, telling Action News Jax she would bring attention to a “self-proclaimed socialist.”

“Socialist Angie Nixon repeatedly quotes cop killers. Her ‘Cafe Resistance’ bookstore celebrates them. To every LEO and their family, I will ALWAYS support you. We have to get this right in 34 days, Florida,” Moody said in a social media post on Wednesday.

The winner of the U.S. Senate race will serve the remaining two years of Rubio’s term before facing reelection in 2028.

