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St. Petersburg voters will be asked to authorize bonds to speed up protecting the city's utilities

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Vehicles drive through flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg in 2025.
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP via Getty Images
Vehicles drive through flood waters in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Lake Maggiore in St. Petersburg in 2025.

The GO (General Obligation) Bond would fund $600 million in improvements to speed up protection of the city's wastewater, drinking water and flood protection programs.

During Hurricane Milton in 2024, two of St. Petersburg's three wastewater treatment plants were forced to stop operating.

Now, the city has a plan to safeguard those wastewater and water treatment facilities and prevent flooding from storms in the future.

It's called SPAR, or St. Pete Agile Resilience. It would reduce threats to the city's utilities posed by rising sea levels and storm surge.

ALSO READ: Flood barrier system installed at St. Petersburg bayfront station

But at the current rate of funding, that would take 24 years. So voters will be asked in November to authorize a $600 million bond to speed up that work.

"After the storms in 2024 to now, the most common comment I hear is, I don't want to wait 24 years," said Claude Tankersley, the city's public works administrator. " I don't want to wait that long. How can we get this done more quickly? And so this is our attempt to find a way to do it more quickly."

Chart of bond improvements
City of St. Petersburg
This shows what projects would be funded with the bond money.

During a webinar Tuesday night, he said the projects would still go forward without the bond - but much more slowly.

"SPAR projects will be paid for regardless of whether the GO bond passes or not, they'll continue to be paid for the same way they always have, and that's through utility rates," he said. "But here's the problem - we've identified about $2.7 billion that needs to be done on these SPAR projects. And at the current rate of investment with our utilities, it would take roughly 24 years to finish those projects using only the utility rates."

Tankersley says part of the work would focus on the city's Northeast Sewer Treatment Plant.

ALSO READ: St. Petersburg unveils plan to purchase flood-prone properties

"We want to be able to keep this system operating when we have a storm like we did in Helene, where we had a seven-foot storm surge that required us to shut the plant down to protect it," he said. "And so projects like this will allow us to continue to operate that facility even during a bad storm."

Here's the language that will be on the November ballot:

General Obligation Bond Referendum

Shall the City finance storm resilience improvements, including but not limited to, floodwater protection, stormwater pump stations, drainage infrastructure, as well as wastewater collection and treatment facilities, drinking water distribution and supply facilities, by issuing general obligation bonds in one or more series, not exceeding $600,000,000, bearing interest not exceeding maximum legal rates, maturing not more than 30 years from each issuance date, pledging the City's full faith, credit, and unlimited ad valorem taxing power?

  • Yes - For Bonds
  • No - Against Bonds
chart of utility rate payments
City of St. Petersburg
This is a chart of how much it would cost the average homeowner, with and without the bond.

Tags
Environment St. Petersburg Sewage2026 ElectionsSt. PetersburgWastewater
Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
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