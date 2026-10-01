Lightning open their season with a familiar core and something left to prove

Much of the talk surrounding the Tampa Bay Lightning seems to involve the end of something. The aging core. The closing championship window. The dynasty is no more.

But the evidence doesn't exactly cooperate. Tampa Bay is coming off a 106-point season, finished second in the Atlantic Division and produced three major individual NHL award winners. The Bolts remain one of the league's most consistent regular-season teams.

So, why can't they get through the first round of the playoffs?

That question can wait until spring, but it won’t be out of mind over the next 84 games.

“We got some of the best players in the entire league,” forward Brandon Hagen said. “We've been saying it for four years, and then nothing's been happening in the playoffs. We obviously know we have a good team, but we’ve got to prove that. Enough is enough, I think, when it comes to that point.”

As the Lightning season opens Oct. 1 at the New York Rangers (with their home opener Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. against the Washington Capitals), there are more than enough reasons to expect them to remain steady, high-scoring, physical and successful in what is arguably the NHL’s most competitive division.

The core

Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman and Brayden Point. Yes, they’re all in their 30s, but they remain the spark that led the team to a pair of Stanley Cups.

Kucherov, of course, is one of the five best forwards in the NHL, the reigning league most valuable player. Vasilevskiy just picked up his second Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the league. No reason to see a drop there.

Injuries limited the speedy Point to 63 games last season, but he remains a dominant center, great finisher and a problem to defend. After a season cut short by injuries and a leave of absence, Hedman arrived at training camp refreshed.

“I know he is very much committed to showing everyone how special a player he is this season and reminding us all how good a player he is,” Lightning general manager Julien Brisebois said.

The supporting skaters

Including Kucherov and Point, the top six forwards are elite. Jake Guentzel (38 goals, 50 assists last season) is a steady presence on the top line. He’s been a 35-plus-goal winger for eight straight seasons.

Hagel (36 goals, 38 assists) has become a star and gives the Bolts a two-way physical presence and noted penalty killer. Despite drawing some of the toughest defensive assignments, Anthony Cirelli (23 goals, 29 assists, plus-38) delivered a career-best offensive campaign.

The Lightning need some prospects to contribute sooner rather than later, and opportunities are there with Yanni Gourde (hip surgery) expected to miss two months and Dominic James (broken hand) likely out for most of October. Conor Geekie made the opening roster, but Sam O’Reilly will likely get a call from AHL Syracuse soon.

Gourde anchored a formidable checking line with Zemgus Girgensons and Pontus Holmberg, who was lost for the season with a broken collarbone, suffered in April when he was checked into an unlatched penalty box door in Buffalo and broke his collarbone.

The newcomers

Veteran defenseman John Carlson, 36, signed a two-year contract after having 60 points (14 goals, 46 assists) for the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks last season. Carlson has 785 points (170 goals, 615 assists) in 1,159 regular-season games, the fifth-most points among active defensemen.

“Going to enjoy having him on the team, that's for sure,” Hedman said.

Brisebois noted that “almost every player I've talked to this summer” said “how good an addition this guy is going to be to our group, to our locker room, how much of a pro he is, how smart he is.”

Ilya Mikhayev, 31, is a speedy, defensively responsible winger who built a reputation as one of the NHL's better penalty killers and puck-retrievers. During camp, he has been getting a chance to play on the first line with Kucherov and Point.

The Lightning signed physical forward Jeffrey Viel to a five-year deal hoping to provide bottom-six minutes.

Brisebois believes 6-foot-7 Dennis Hildeby, 25, acquired in a trade with Toronto, is an above-average goaltender with more upside than last year’s backup, Jonas Johansson.

Special teams

The power play has too much talent to be a weakness, but it enters the season with more questions than usual. The unit struggled in the playoffs, when Montreal was able to limit clean entries and take away passing lanes that make Kucherov so dangerous.

Carlson steps in at the point on the top unit, replacing the departed Darren Raddysh, and coaches have been trying new looks that take Point off the bumper (in front of the net).

The penalty kill is a different story. It remains one of the club's defining strengths, driven by Cirelli and Hagel.

Chris O'Meara / AP Two-time Vezina winner Vasilevskiy put up a .911 save percentage last season that was 15 points ahead of the league average. But even he admits at age 32 that he needs to stay fresh for the playoffs.

The superstar

In 2025-26, Kucherov finished with 130 points (44 goals) in 76 games and won his second Hart Trophy as MVP.

“He's obviously in my opinion the best player in the world,” said Hagel.

Without Kucherov’s offensive creativity, the Lightning are average at best. That was obvious during the first-round playoff exits, as teams limited the space that allows him to dazzle five-on-five and on the power play. As one wag put it, “opponents aren’t just better — they’re playing harder.”

Preseason talk revolved around the need to sign the 33-year-old to a contract extension before he becomes a free agent July 1. Brisebois has committed to make that happen. Kucherov said he isn’t concerned.

“What's my mind is on is trying to help the team this year,” he said. “I control what I can control, and I'll do my best I can on the ice and that's what I'm focusing on right now.”

The Big Cat

Two-time Vezina winner Vasilevskiy put up a .911 save percentage last season that was 15 points ahead of the league average. But even he admits at age 32 that he needs to stay fresh for the playoffs.

Adding Hildeby should help after Vasilevskiy absorbed four consecutive postseasons with sub-.900 save percentages.

“Once again, you know, a lot of positive emotions, we'll see in the end of the season if those emotions will stay positive,” Vasilevskiy said.

The captain

At 35 and entering his 18th NHL season, Hedman no longer has to prove what he has accomplished. The former Norris Trophy winner was once regarded as the best defenseman in hockey. But after injuries and a mental health leave limited him to 33 games in 2025-26, questions remain about how much he can provide on the blue line.

Hedman spent much of the offseason in his native Sweden and arrived at training camp saying he feels refreshed physically and mentally. The early returns have impressed teammates.

"He looks great skating. I mean, he's a beast out there, right, with his length, and that's his MO is his skating ability and getting up and down the ice and using his reach, being tough to play against," fellow defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. "It's going to be great to see him playing like he can and helping us in a lot of different areas."

BriseBois said the most important development isn't tied to statistics: "First and foremost, I'm happy to see him happy and a great frame of mind."

The blue line

The core group of defensemen (Hedman, Carlson and McDonagh) are all 35 or older and need to stay healthy for a full season. Along with Erik Cernak, the top four are very effective.

Keeping the top four on the ice was an issue last year, but it opened the door to younger players like Charle-Edouard D'Astous, J.J. Moser and Emil Lilleberg.

Carlson’s addition gives the Bolts two of five top shot-blockers in NHL history: Since the stat was first recorded in the 2005-06 season, Carlson leads all-time with 2,203 blocks, with McDonagh fifth on the list with 2,087.

The coach

Jon Cooper, the NHL’s longest-tenured coach, has led the Lightning to the playoffs in nine consecutive seasons and 12 times in his 13 full seasons. Yet, he captured his first Jack Adams Award years after building one of the NHL’s most accomplished resumes, including two Stanley Cup championships and four Final appearances.

Cooper guided the Lightning to a 50-win season and 106 points in 2025-26 despite significant injuries on the roster. During the season, he coached his 1,000th NHL game and became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 victories. (He also styled and profiled during last year’s outdoor Stadium Series game in a white Ybor City-inspired suit.)

The bottom line is he is greatly respected by his players, has helped develop a culture of consistent winning and likely has more job security than any coach in the league.

Chris O'Meara / AP Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper, wearing a white suit as a "tip of the hat" to Tampa's heritage, walks to the bench before the start of the third period of the NFL Stadium Series on Feb. 1, 2026, in Tampa.

The division

The NHL's Atlantic Division promises to be as competitive as ever, following a season in which five of the eight teams finished with 99 or more points to qualify for the playoffs.

“I think that it's stacked right now,” Carlson said. “I think there's a lot of great teams and the start’s going to be crucial. I think everyone's going to be saying the same things all season long. You got to beat the teams in your division and get off to a good start.”

The Canadiens defeated the Bolts in seven games and were the last Atlantic team standing before losing to eventual champion Carolina in the Eastern final. Coach Martin St. Louis received a contract extension after the young lineup amassed 106 points, the most in 11 years.

After missing the playoffs following two Stanley Cup titles, Florida added Brady Tkachuk, brother of current Panthers star Matt Tkachuk, in a trade with Ottawa. Also, captain Aleksander Barkov returns after missing last season with a knee injury.

The Buffalo Sabres enjoyed a breakthrough season to snap their league-record 14-year playoff drought and win their first Atlantic Division title. Coach Lindy Ruff has talent in place, including three-time 40-goal-scorer Tage Thompson.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new look after a 32-win and missing the playoffs. John Chayka takes over as GM and Jim Hiller as coach. Big moves included drafting Gavin McKenna with the top pick and signing goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.