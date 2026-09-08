A Sarasota Orchestra concert will benefit local first responders on 25th anniversary of 9/11

Sarasota Orchestra RoseAnne McCabe, Sarasota Orchestra vice president of artistic operations

Sarasota Orchestra Conductor Evan Roider

Nancy Guth-Around Town Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe founder and artistic director Nate Jacobs

New York. Washington, D.C., Shanksville, Pennsylvania, Sarasota.

All these U.S. cities were in the headlines on the day of the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 and beyond.

Sarasota wasn’t a target in the attacks. But it will forever be tied to that horrible day.

President George W. Bush was visiting the city’s Booker Elementary School when former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card leaned over and whispered news of what had happened into his ear.

Twenty-five years later, Sarasota Orchestra Vice President of Artistic Operations RoseAnne McCabe said her organization wants to use this concert to show how much first responders in the community are appreciated.

“It was just such a remarkable day, and to have that personal connection of our city being part of it," McCabe said. "But I do think that this tribute concert is really not so much looking back to the past. But we're really just trying to keep it in the present and to have it be about the first responders that live in our community today.”

The concert is called “Summon the Heroes.” It’s a benefit, commemorating 9/11 that takes its name from a work by American composer John Williams written for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. That work is on the program, which will be conducted by Evan Roider.

It will also feature Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man,” Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings,” and James Beckel, Jr.’s “Liberty for All.” It features quotes from the likes of Presidents George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and The Declaration of Independence.

“We're so lucky that Nate Jacobs, who's like the founder and artistic director for Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, he's going to join us to do the narration of that, and his voice is so perfect for this piece,” McCabe said.

Soprano Amy Owens will sing “Amazing Grace” and “America the Beautiful.”

McCabe reflects on the younger generation who didn’t experience 9/11.

“And I think music sometimes has a way of speaking when there are no words to talk, right? So, I think that the combination of the bringing together different forces, right? The Westcoast Black Theatre, the Van Wezel, the four agencies that benefit from this, the first responders in our community that benefit from this, it's just kind of a time to pause on the 25th, on this date, and really to just kind of to take a moment and remember,” she said.

Proceeds from the concert on Sept. 10 at the Van Wezel will benefit these local charities: Resilient Retreat, Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Charitable Foundation, Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund, and Sarasota Police Foundation.

For tickets or information, you can check the Sarasota Orchestra’s website.