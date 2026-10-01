FSU and Tallahassee Memorial finalize FSU Health agreement
Both parties announced they are in agreement on lease and operating agreements and other documents outlining their academic and clinical structure.
The operating agreement between FSU Health and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is finally completed.
In a press release Wednesday, both parties said they are in agreement on lease and operating agreements and other documents outlining their academic and clinical structure.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will continue managing day-to-day operations under the FSU Health brand at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and the future FSU Health hospital in Panama City Beach.
In a statement, McCullough applauded the agreement, saying the goal of the partnership is to take healthcare in the region to the "next level"
WFSU has requested access to the full details of the agreement.
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