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FSU and Tallahassee Memorial finalize FSU Health agreement

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:18 AM EDT
Florida State University President Richard McCullough (left) and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare CEO Mark O'Bryant (right) sign the agreements.
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare
Florida State University president Richard McCullough (left) and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare CEO Mark O'Bryant sign the agreements.

Both parties announced they are in agreement on lease and operating agreements and other documents outlining their academic and clinical structure.

The operating agreement between FSU Health and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is finally completed.

In a press release Wednesday, both parties said they are in agreement on lease and operating agreements and other documents outlining their academic and clinical structure.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare will continue managing day-to-day operations under the FSU Health brand at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and the future FSU Health hospital in Panama City Beach.

In a statement, McCullough applauded the agreement, saying the goal of the partnership is to take healthcare in the region to the "next level"

WFSU has requested access to the full details of the agreement.

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Health News Florida Florida State UniversityFSUtallahassee memorial healthcare TallahasseeHospitals
Tristan Wood
Tristan Wood
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