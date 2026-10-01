Where Are They Now? Chef Giuliano Hazan on Italian Cooking

This summer, we're checking in with some past Zest guests.

Giuliano Hazan is a cookbook author and culinary instructor in Sarasota. He is the only child of the late Marcella Hazan, who is credited with popularizing traditional Italian cuisine in the United States. Dalia visited Giuliano at his home in June 2024, and she returned for another conversation at his kitchen table in June of2026.

Thanks to our friends at Florida Matters Live & Local for sharing this conversation.

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