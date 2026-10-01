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The Zest Podcast logo
The Zest Podcast
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.

Where Are They Now? Chef Giuliano Hazan on Italian Cooking

WUSF | By Dalia Colon
Published October 1, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT

This summer, we're checking in with some past Zest guests.

Giuliano Hazan is a cookbook author and culinary instructor in Sarasota. He is the only child of the late Marcella Hazan, who is credited with popularizing traditional Italian cuisine in the United States. Dalia visited Giuliano at his home in June 2024, and she returned for another conversation at his kitchen table in June of2026.

Thanks to our friends at Florida Matters Live & Local for sharing this conversation.

Transcription
Tags
Arts / Culture The Zest PodcastCookingItaly
Dalia Colon
"I host a food podcast" is a great icebreaker at parties.
See stories by Dalia Colon
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