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The musical artists taking the stage at the 2027 Florida Strawberry Festival

WUSF | By Gloria Falach
Published November 13, 2026 at 11:46 AM EST
A man in a white shirt, dark blue jacket, and black jeans poses looking away from the camera.
Florida Strawberry Festival
/
Courtesy
Josiah Queen, Tampa native Christian music artist performs at the Strawberry Festival, Friday, Mar. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The Lineup includes Tampa native Christian artist Josiah Queen, pop country star Shaboozey, rock band Styx, and Train.

Each year, the Florida Strawberry Festival brings together good food, exhibits, rides, and of course, strawberries.

And music.

The festival, which takes place from March 4-14 in Plant City, is not only filled with attractions and good food to celebrate the strawberry harvest of eastern Hillsborough County, but has a lineup of artists ready to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

And as usual, there's quite the mix of genres from which to choose.

Headliners incluede Josiah Queen, Shaboozey, Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore, Becky G, Train, and many others.

“We are excited to welcome an outstanding lineup of entertainers representing a variety of musical styles and generations,” Kyle Robinson, Florida Strawberry Festival president, said in a news release. “From longtime favorites to some of today's most exciting artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here.

A map of the seating arrangements and entrances at the stadium hosting the Florida Strawberry Festival headlining concert series.
Florida Strawberry Festival
A map of the seating arrangements and entrances at the stadium hosting the Florida Strawberry Festival headlining concert series.

Here is the 2027 musical lineup:

Thursday, March 4

  • 3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys
  • 7:30 p.m.: Styx

Friday, March 5

  • 3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells
  • 7:30 p.m.: Josiah Queen

Saturday, March 6

  • 3:30 p.m.: Shaboozey
  • 7:30 p.m.: Max McNown

Sunday, March 7

  • 6:30 p.m.: Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

Monday, March 8

  • 3:30 p.m.: Tanya Tucker
  • 7:30 p.m.: Maverick City

Tuesday, March 9

  • 3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin
  • 7:30 p.m.: Travis Tritt

Wednesday, March 10

  • 3:30 p.m.: Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees
  • 7:30 p.m.: 38 Special

Thursday, March 11

  • 3:30 p.m.: Grand Funk Railroad
  • 7:30 p.m.: Charlie Wilson

Friday, March 12

  • 3:30 p.m.: Lorrie Morgan
  • 7:30 p.m.: Becky G

Saturday, March 13

  • 7:30 p.m.: Jamey Johnson

Sunday, March 14

  • 7:30 p.m.: Train
Tags
Arts / Culture Florida Strawberry FestivalMusic FestivalPlant City
Gloria Falach
Gloria Falach is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Gloria Falach
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