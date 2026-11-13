The musical artists taking the stage at the 2027 Florida Strawberry Festival

Each year, the Florida Strawberry Festival brings together good food, exhibits, rides, and of course, strawberries.

And music.

The festival, which takes place from March 4-14 in Plant City, is not only filled with attractions and good food to celebrate the strawberry harvest of eastern Hillsborough County, but has a lineup of artists ready to perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage.

And as usual, there's quite the mix of genres from which to choose.

Headliners incluede Josiah Queen, Shaboozey, Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore, Becky G, Train, and many others.

“We are excited to welcome an outstanding lineup of entertainers representing a variety of musical styles and generations,” Kyle Robinson, Florida Strawberry Festival president, said in a news release. “From longtime favorites to some of today's most exciting artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 8 a.m. and can be purchased here .

Florida Strawberry Festival A map of the seating arrangements and entrances at the stadium hosting the Florida Strawberry Festival headlining concert series.

Here is the 2027 musical lineup:

Thursday, March 4

3:30 p.m.: The Oak Ridge Boys

7:30 p.m.: Styx

Friday, March 5

3:30 p.m.: Tommy James & The Shondells

7:30 p.m.: Josiah Queen

Saturday, March 6

3:30 p.m.: Shaboozey

7:30 p.m.: Max McNown

Sunday, March 7

6:30 p.m.: Hudson Westbrook with McCoy Moore

Monday, March 8

3:30 p.m.: Tanya Tucker

7:30 p.m.: Maverick City

Tuesday, March 9

3:30 p.m.: Roots & Boots featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye & Aaron Tippin

7:30 p.m.: Travis Tritt

Wednesday, March 10

3:30 p.m.: Micky Dolenz: 60 Years of The Monkees

7:30 p.m.: 38 Special

Thursday, March 11

3:30 p.m.: Grand Funk Railroad

7:30 p.m.: Charlie Wilson

Friday, March 12

3:30 p.m.: Lorrie Morgan

7:30 p.m.: Becky G

Saturday, March 13

7:30 p.m.: Jamey Johnson

Sunday, March 14