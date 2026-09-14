Pinellas commissioners vote to keep funding for Weedon Island, Shell Key preserves

Commissioners voted in a first reading Monday to keep paying to run the Weedon Island and Shell Key preserves. They'll also keep the island's Cultural and Natural History Center open.

The money will come from what had been allocated for future bond payments on a new county administrative campus.

"Weedon Island and Shell Key are restored at $555,000," said Chris Rose, who directs the Pinellas office of management and budget. "That's partially in the parks department and partially in the construction and property management department."

Pinellas County has managed the state-owned preserves since 1995.

The move comes as commissioners approved a $5.14 billion dollar budget, with a lower property-tax rate than initially proposed.

They approved a property tax rate of 4.4989 mills for the general fund. That's down from the 4.5423 mills originally proposed.

Some of those savings were set to come out of the Social Action fund, which helps nonprofit groups that serve vulnerable residents, such as unhoused people, veterans and senior citizens.

Commissioner Rene Flowers moved to keep the $667,000 funding coming, at least for another year.

"This is one way that we help people and while it is not a 'mandatory arm' that we provide, it is a worthwhile needed arm that we provide," she told fellow commissioners.

Board members agreed to keep money flowing for one more year, paid for with one-time reserve money rather than relying on increasing property taxes.

A second reading and a public hearing will be held on September 24th.

The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

