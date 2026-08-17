Budget cuts could imperil Pinellas County keeping control of two key nature preserves

Nature lovers in Pinellas County are airing concerns about plans to return two of the county's most-visited preserves back to the state.

County budget managers have proposed removing funding for Weedon Island and Shell Key. They blame "unfunded mandates." The cuts would save nearly half a million dollars from the county's $5 billion budget.

The upcoming referendum on cutting property taxes also factored in their proposal.

It recommends returning the Weedon Island Preserve and Shell Key to the state and closing the Weedon Island Preserve Cultural and Natural History Center.

The proposed budget shows their reasoning for the transfer back to state control.

"This is a direct result of state unfunded mandates necessitating reductions. This includes the reduction of five Park Rangers totaling $245,000, one Supervisor, the equivalent of 1.7 Education and Outreach Specialists totaling $164,000, and a reduction of $65,000 in Construction and Property Management for maintenance of the building."

Resident Nora Crafton recently told county commissioners she uses the parks all the time.

"Both Shell Key and Weedon Island are not only critical habitats for Pinellas wildlife, but they are key pillars of ecotourism and industry that our county relies on," she said. "Yes, budget constraints are real, but we cannot mortgage the future of Pinellas County for ourselves or for future generations and fail to fund our park system."

Rachael Kangas is president of the Central Gulf Coast Archaeological Society, which conducts digs on the island. She told commissioners having county control is crucial.

"Pinellas County's lease of the Weedon Island Preserve Tract adds a critical layer of protection for these amazing resources," Kangas said. "Pinellas County citizens depend on the county lease, land management, and public-facing programming at Weedon for safe access and meaningful use of the Weedon Island Preserved lands."

"The lease is more than just a long-term contract with the state. It is a social contract with the citizens of Pinellas County," she said.

The state bought Weedon Island in 1974 and later transferred its management to Pinellas County. Commissioners will discuss the budget at their Thursday morning workshop.

"Weedon Island Preserve is an expansive 3,195-acre natural area located on Tampa Bay. This coastal system, comprised of aquatic and upland ecosystems, is home to numerous species of native plants and animals, an educational facility and a rich cultural history," according to the county's website. "Indigenous peoples occupied this site for thousands of years. Today, the preserve protects this wide diversity of natural and cultural resources for current and future generations. Weedon Island Preserve is also a well-known birding and fishing site."

Pinellas County Shell Key

Here's a description of Shell Key from the county's website:

This 1,800-acre preserve protects sensitive marine habitats. It includes one of the county’s largest undeveloped barrier islands (Shell Key) as well as numerous mangrove islands and expansive seagrass beds.

Shell Key is one of the state’s most important areas for shorebird nesting and wintering and serves as an important study area for these species. It's also an important recreational area. Restricting the public to the northern and southern ends of the island helps balance both uses. A central core area for conservation is closed to the public.

Boating, camping and beach-related activities are permitted in public areas of the preserve.