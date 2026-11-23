Florida is adding another layer to its school choice system through a new federal tax credit program that allows taxpayers to direct money toward scholarships for K-12 students.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit was created under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he signed into law in July 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida plans for Step Up For Students and the AAA Scholarship Foundation to administer the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit.

Beginning in January 2027, taxpayers can receive a federal income tax credit of up to $1,700 for contributions to approved nonprofit scholarship organizations. Married couples filing jointly can claim up to $3,400.

"There's going to be an effort for folks who are running businesses to tell their employees, 'Hey, take the tax credit, check the box, and then this money can go to do some great things,'" DeSantis said.

The organizations will use those contributions to award scholarships to eligible students for expenses ranging from private school tuition to tutoring and instructional materials.

DeSantis said the federal program would add to Florida's existing school choice system, which serves about 1.4 million students.

"We already have universal choice," DeSantis said. "The way I envision it is, they're going to be eligible for a scholarship that they can then apply to supplement what they're already doing in the school district."

Most of Florida's existing voucher programs, by comparison, help families cover private school tuition or home education costs.

The federal program also allows scholarships to cover tutoring, special education services, instructional materials and qualifying after-school programs, which could allow students to receive additional academic support while remaining in traditional public schools.

Education Commissioner Henry Mack said the funding could help families and school districts address students' individual needs.

"The monies can be redirected to school districts and particular schools to help students find additional tutoring support, to help them purchase instructional materials, to help with special education," Mack said.

Scholarship organizations, not school districts or the state, will decide which students receive the money and how much they get.

The Center for American Progress , a policy research group largely critical of the Trump administration, raised concerns about how much control states will have over the program. Its analysis said federal rules limit states' ability to set additional requirements for scholarship organizations, leaving those groups with significant say over which students and expenses they support.

That could make it harder for states to ensure students in public schools have access to the scholarships or to put additional protections in place for students with disabilities and other groups, the analysis said..

How much money the program provides will also depend on how much taxpayers choose to contribute. Florida's existing scholarship programs receive state funding. This federal program, by contrast, relies on private donations.

A Brookings Institution analysis found that the wealthiest 10% of U.S. counties could raise about three times as much scholarship money per student as the poorest 10%. Researchers said that may give wealthier communities an advantage, since residents there may be better positioned to make donations and claim the federal tax credit.

The program's reach will depend on how much money taxpayers contribute to scholarship organizations. Unlike Florida's existing state-funded scholarship programs, the federal initiative relies on voluntary donations rather than a direct allocation from the state budget.

The tax credit also doesn't guarantee a scholarship for every eligible student. Families must apply through a participating organization, and awards depend on available funding.

Florida has already committed substantial public resources to school choice. The state's 2025-26 budget included about $4 billion for K-12 scholarship programs, according to the Florida Senate's budget documents .

Those programs serve students attending private schools and participating in home education. Florida expanded eligibility in 2023, making state-funded private school scholarships broadly available regardless of household income.

DeSantis said more than 550,000 students receive private school scholarships in Florida. Another 400,000-plus attend charter schools, and more than 150,000 participate in homeschooling.

The governor said the new federal program will bring additional resources into the state without drawing from Florida's education budget.

"This really is just gravy, it's not going to cost the state of Florida one cent," DeSantis said.

While the program does not require a new appropriation from Florida, the federal tax credits will reduce the amount of income tax the federal government collects from participating donors.

The federal tax credit is structured around contributions that donors can claim against their federal income taxes. The maximum credit is $1,700 per taxpayer, but that is not the amount each student receives. Scholarship organizations determine award amounts based on their available funding and students' eligible expenses.

The program also allows scholarships to be used for private school tuition, meaning it could expand funding for families already participating in Florida's private school choice system.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has partnered with a scholarship organization to help businesses offer employees the option to contribute through payroll deductions. The effort is meant to encourage participation in the federal tax credit program.

Mack said the federal program is another way to expand educational options in Florida.

"Where many states are now playing catch up to Florida, potentially using these monies to scholarship their students into a school, we already have that," Mack said. "This is all complementary. It's all supplemental."

Florida opted into the federal program in January, joining other states participating in the initiative established under President Donald Trump's tax and spending legislation .

Several states have declined to participate in the program's first year, including Minnesota, Oregon and Virginia.

Qualifying contributions can begin Jan. 1, 2027. Donors will claim the credit on their federal income tax returns the following year.

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