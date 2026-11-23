A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office found only 43% of Florida public school students were ready for kindergarten.

Is this low? Yep. Is that a problem? Yep.

“If we invest in children at an early age, especially the first 1,000 days up to age 5, when the 90% of that brain is being developed, we all win,” said Fred Hicks, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County. “Not only economically but on the education front.”

A key determiner of long-term academic success is voluntary pre-K, according to Hicks, a guest on Monday’s “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

He acknowledged that while Florida’s education focus has been on higher education, a child ready for kindergarten will outperform others – for college, the workforce, the military or whatever direction chosen.

Early education is “mission critical,” he said.

Also on the program:

Navigating grief : Roughly 13,000 kids are in the foster care system in Florida. The Northern Star Foundation is working to support kids who may be dealing with living loss, anticipatory loss and experienced loss. It provides a structured 12-week program focused on healing. The nonprofit’s founders tell us how it works and how you can help.

: Roughly 13,000 kids are in the foster care system in Florida. The Northern Star Foundation is working to support kids who may be dealing with living loss, anticipatory loss and experienced loss. It provides a structured 12-week program focused on healing. The nonprofit’s founders tell us how it works and how you can help. DEI and Irish culture: The city of Delray Beach says it can no longer organize, fund or even promote the St. Patrick’s Day parade under the new state law on diversity, equity and inclusion. But Gov. Ron DeSantis says the city is "engaging in malicious compliance” to make a political point. We talk about the future of the parade and the importance of the parade to the citizenry.

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