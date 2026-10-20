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The legal battle over Trump’s plans to redesign a D.C. golf course

WBUR
Published October 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The Trump administration is moving forward with plans to overhaul the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., despite being in the middle of dealing with legal challenges over the public golf course.

This raises the question: do the courts have any power in this situation? We discuss this with Norm Eisen, co-founder and executive chair of the Democracy Defenders Fund.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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