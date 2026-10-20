© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Florida AG Uthmeier digs into suspected carcinogen used as bread-strengthening agent

WUSF | By News Service of Florida
Published October 20, 2026 at 7:50 AM EDT
Attorney General James Uthmeier discusses a civil investigative subpoena to Performance Food Group, part of an investigation into potassium bromate in Florida’s food supply, during a news conference on Oct. 16, 2026. Standing with Uthmeyer are Michelle Archival, left, director of strategic partnerships for Covenant Journey Academy in Orlando, and urologist Dr. Daniel Cohen of Winter Park.
Facebook
/
AG James Uthmeier
Attorney General James Uthmeier discusses a civil investigative subpoena to Performance Food Group, part of an investigation into potassium bromate in Florida’s food supply, during a news conference on Oct. 16, 2026. Standing with Uthmeyer are Michelle Archival, left, director of strategic partnerships for Covenant Journey Academy in Orlando, and urologist Dr. Daniel Cohen of Winter Park.

Attorney General James Uthmeier says a civil investigative subpoena has been issued to a Georgia company as part of an expanded investigation into the use of potassium bromate.

Florida has expanded its investigation into the use of potassium bromate in bread.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Friday a civil investigative subpoena has been issued to Cairo, Georgia-based Performance Food Group Inc., as part of an expanded investigation into the substance used as an oxidizing agent to strengthen dough, whiten flour, and increase bread volume in Florida’s food supply.

The subpoena requires the company to produce records from its Miami and Orlando distribution centers showing which food products containing specified bromated flours were sold, who bought those products, who bought the flour itself, and what disclosures were made to purchasers.

Uthmeier initially announced his office was investigating the use of potassium bromate in July.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already regulates the use of potassium bromate, stipulating that little to no residue remains in the finished baked product. The chemical is a suspected carcinogen according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer and is banned in various parts of the world, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

A 2023 law in California banned the use of potassium bromate, prohibiting the manufacture, distribution, and sale of any food or beverages containing the additive starting in 2027.
Tags
Health News Florida James UthmeierFlorida Attorney GeneralCancer
News Service of Florida
News Service of Florida
See stories by News Service of Florida
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now