Florida AG Uthmeier digs into suspected carcinogen used as bread-strengthening agent

Florida has expanded its investigation into the use of potassium bromate in bread.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Friday a civil investigative subpoena has been issued to Cairo, Georgia-based Performance Food Group Inc., as part of an expanded investigation into the substance used as an oxidizing agent to strengthen dough, whiten flour, and increase bread volume in Florida’s food supply.

The subpoena requires the company to produce records from its Miami and Orlando distribution centers showing which food products containing specified bromated flours were sold, who bought those products, who bought the flour itself, and what disclosures were made to purchasers.

Uthmeier initially announced his office was investigating the use of potassium bromate in July.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration already regulates the use of potassium bromate, stipulating that little to no residue remains in the finished baked product. The chemical is a suspected carcinogen according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer and is banned in various parts of the world, including the European Union, the United Kingdom and Canada.

A 2023 law in California banned the use of potassium bromate, prohibiting the manufacture, distribution, and sale of any food or beverages containing the additive starting in 2027.