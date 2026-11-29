A celebration of life service honoring Brent and Hunter Stokes and Michael, Arlyn, Holden and Truett Knox will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College.

The six members of the members of the Stokes and Knox families of Fort Myers died the afternoon of Nov. 24 after the private plane they were traveling in went down in the Gulf of Mexico. An investigation is being conducted.

The family members were returning from a fishing trip in Louisiana.

The Sunday afternoon celebration is open to all and guests are welcome to wear Gator colors or something bright, with pearls in honor of Arlyn.

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Relatives in Fort Myers issued a statement the day after the crash:

"Our family is devastated. Yesterday, we lost six people we love deeply: Brent Stokes, 50, and his son Hunter Stokes, 16; Brent's sister Arlyn Knox, 43, her husband Michael Knox, 43, and their sons Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10.

"They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.

"We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and everyone who searched for and brought our family home. We also thank everyone who has reached out with prayers and kindness.

"We ask for privacy as we grieve and care for one another, especially the children in our family. We will share information about services when we are able."

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The Cessna 210, being piloted by Brent Stokes, went down in the Gulf between Pascagoula, Mississippi, and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

The passengers had been on a fishing trip in Louisiana, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Previous story: Six members from two Fort Myers families returning from a fishing trip killed in Gulf plane crash



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