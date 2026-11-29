In a Gainesville maintenance garage, Jesse Huntoon moved across the fleet shop from the classroom space to the Peterbilt truck tractor, then pushed a red button to cause a hydraulic jack to lift the heavy vehicle off the ground.

As part of the Santa Fe College systems technician career certification program, Huntoon, 41, from Newberry, is getting hands-on experience with diesel vehicles — and hopefully a new career.

"I had done construction pretty much my whole life," he said, "and I wanted something that paid more."

Sean McLendon, the economic development manager for Alachua County, cites two reasons why the program at the college came out of necessity.

"Based upon the fact that in the state of Florida there would be a demand for almost 25,000 positions with heavy diesel mechanics certifications over the next eight years," McLendon said. "And that it was such a high-skill and high-wage job classification."

The program began in 2025 with five students, and they are expected to graduate next summer with 1,800 hours of both classroom time as well as hands-on experience after spending four times a week in the fleet shop during a semester, said Beau Morris, the course's founding instructor.

Seven more students enrolled this August, and the goal is to have enough space to admit 20 students in 2027, Morris said.

The program was created out of a partnership with the college, the county and CareerSource North Central Florida. Morris was hired as assistant professor of the Diesel Programs after applying online through the college's website, said Maria Gebhardt, the marketing manager for Santa Fe.

A graduate himself of Santa Fe's automotive program, Morris said he previously worked as a dealership auto technician for 12 years before working 20 years as a fleet technician for the city and county. This program is his first experience leading a classroom, he said.

Lessons begin in the classroom, with textbook material taught and learned before the students go out to the fleet shop. From there, the students work with real-world situations, from brake system models to full-diesel trucks, and take classes, including diesel engine technician fundamentals and diesel brakes technician.

"There are different sections where you can focus on different areas of being a technician," Morris said. "But we just wanted to give the opportunity for them to go out with at least some information on a broader range of material."

After the students have had a chance to try what they have learned for themselves, they take a five-question quiz at each class session to make sure they understand the material.

Even in the unique learning environment, traditional school shines through, with more energy taking place in the fleet shop than in the classroom. Conversation and laughter turn into questions in the classroom during the quiz, which is more like a group discussion.

The students come in with different levels of experience with diesel vehicles. Some, like Huntoon, have had careers in completely different fields.

Others have worked with cars their entire lives.

"I worked at a truck stop for only about a month doing preventative maintenance and stuff like that," said Lilith Boulet-Musselwhite, 28, a second-year student from Melrose.

Boulet-Musselwhite offered advice for anyone looking to start the program.

"Don't sweat what you don't know," she said. "Just roll with it, and let it come to you."

The small class size allows Morris to develop a deep relationship with his students. Foreseeing their graduation as bittersweet, he said that, while it will be good for them to go out into the world and practice what they have learned, he will miss having them as part of the program.

He sees his main responsibility as preparing them for a career in the diesel technician field, so his lessons are not just on vehicle procedures and what not.

After looking at the Peterbilt in the shop, Morris took the class outside to look at another truck. On the way out, he instructed a student to grab an extra battery. The student pointed out that there was already a battery out by the truck.

Morris told him he did not know if it was charged, so they should bring an extra one. The student responded by saying they could just hope it was charged.

"Hope is not a strategy," the instructor told him. "It may fuel rebellions, but it is not a strategy."

The battery was not charged.



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