Winter reading special: Florida’s essential experiences
This week on The Florida Roundup, we spend an hour with author Kristen Hare and unpack her new book “100 Things To Do In Florida Before You Die.”
Winter reading special: Florida's essential experiences
For this year's winter reading special, we're checking off our bucket list adventures around the Sunshine State.
Author Kristen Hare has created the ultimate guide of must-do's in Florida from places to eat, history to experience, and even places to shop.
But this guidebook isn't for tourists … this one is for the locals.
Guest:
- Kristen Hare, author of "100 Things To Do In Florida Before You Die."
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