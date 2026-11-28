Winter reading special: Florida's essential experiences

For this year's winter reading special, we're checking off our bucket list adventures around the Sunshine State.

Author Kristen Hare has created the ultimate guide of must-do's in Florida from places to eat, history to experience, and even places to shop.

But this guidebook isn't for tourists … this one is for the locals.

Guest:

Kristen Hare, author of "100 Things To Do In Florida Before You Die."

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