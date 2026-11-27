The Department of Health took emergency steps Tuesday to restrict a South Florida physician from providing abortions, as Attorney General James Uthmeier said the doctor may have provided “at least”149 illegal abortions over two years, “possibly including late-term abortions.”

The emergency resstriction order filed against OB-GYN Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite and signed by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Joseph Ladapo alleges the number of illegal abortions performed between June 2024 and September 2026 at Women and Teens Healthcare in North Miami Beach at “more than 50.”

Uthmeier cited “initial reports from state health officials” for the higher number he referenced on social media. He also noted that each illegal abortion is a third degree felony.

The emergency restriction order prevents Braithwaite from performing any elective pregnancy terminations or nonemergency medical abortions. It does not restrict his ability to provide other healthcare while the allegations are being investigated.

“As a licensed medical doctor, Dr. Braithwaite is mandated to comply with the laws and rules which govern pregnancy termination. Dr. Braithwaite’s termination of more than 50 pregnancies outside of the boundaries permitted by law demonstrates his indifference towards the laws and rules governing the practice of medicine,” the order reads.

“Therefore, Dr. Braithwaite’s continued practice of medicine constitutes an immediate, serious danger to the health, safety, and welfare of the public.”

An attempt to get in touch with Braithwaite at the clinic where he serves as medical director was unsuccessful.

I am calling on the Florida Board of Medicine to revoke Dr. Sylvester Braithwaite’s medical license. Initial reports from state health officials indicate he performed at least 149 illegal abortions in North Miami Beach between June 2024 and Sept 2026, including late term… pic.twitter.com/eTlM8Rj5xL — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 24, 2026

“Florida is a pro-life state. Our Heartbeat Protection Act protects unborn children once a fetal heartbeat is detected. It is not a suggestion, it is the law and physicians must follow it,” Uthmeier said in a video posted on his X accouunt.

Florida’s six-week abortion ban took effect May 1, 2024. A proposed constitutional amendment to overturn the ban fell short of voter approval in November 2024.

Dated Nov. 24, the emergency order contains some details but not many. For instance, it alleges abortions were performed between June 2024 and September 2026. But the order doesn’t include any information about the terminations, why the documentation indicates they were performed outside the six-week window, or how far into pregnancy they were conducted.

“It’s light on facts, but it may not need a lot of facts because if you set the premise that performing these abortions outside the limits of the law creates an imminent danger to the public, then you don’t need a lot of facts,” Julie Gallagher, a longtime healthcare attorney who routinely defends physicians before the Florida Board of Medicine, told the Florida Phoenix on Tuesday. She’s not involved in Braithwaite’s case.

The order also doesn’t include any information about “late term” abortions, a term that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says “has no clinical or medical significance.” Abortions performed later in pregnancy are those occurring after 21 weeks gestational age. KFF reports abortions occurring after that time frame are “rare.”

Uthmeier said in the video that some of the procedures were possibly “late-term” abortions. But he was more definitive in his post noting that “late term” terminations were provided.

Uthmeier’s involvement in the allegations against Braithwaite comes early in the process.

The emergency order is the first step in the physician disciplinary process, according to Gallagher.

The allegations spelled out in the emergency restriction order must be considered by a probable cause panel of the Florida Board of Medicine. If the panel agrees there’s probable cause to believe a violation occurred, it can file an administrative complaint.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Michael Moline for questions: info@floridaphoenix.com.