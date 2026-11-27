Democrats wanted to give young people plenty of reasons to stop scrolling this election cycle.

Democrats at the national, state and local levels put time and money into making videos for social media this election cycle. Large Democratic organizations spent millions investing in an online content creator pipeline. That trend comes at a time where over 75% of people younger than 30 get their news from social media, most of it through incidental algorithmic exposure, not actively seeking it out.

And Democrats had significant margins with younger voters. Across the country, voters under 30 backed Democratic candidates for the U.S. House by more than 30 points.

Those margins, and that outreach strategy, was also applied at the state and local level by Democrats in Florida.

While Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Angie Nixon narrowly lost her race, she dominated among younger Floridians. An exit poll found she won 74 percent of voters ages 18 to 29 and 61 percent of those ages 30 to 44.

Nixon's campaign announced a six-figure digital ad buy in July. Nixon also paid videographers to make social content. One of them was Candace Christian, a creative producer who followed Nixon on the campaign trail.

"The take that I took on her campaign was very much like I wanted to show people the authentic her," Christian said.

Christian traveled with Nixon and was ready to record at each campaign stop.

"I feel like the most magical moments, or some of the most magical moments to me, were when people would just come up to Angie on the on the street or wherever we were, and just like you know, tell their stories to her," she said.

Christian chose that style because it was familiar to people who follow other creators on social media. She wanted viewers to feel that same connection with a candidate.

"At the end of the day, people crave like knowing or feeling like they at least know who the candidate is that they're trying to that they're that they may vote for," she said.

And social video wasn't just an important part of statewide races.

Melanie Larson, who managed Perez's campaign and now works as an aide to the newly elected Tallahassee commissioner, said social videos allowed the team to reach thousands of people at minimal cost compared to traditional television ads. She said the campaign put a good share of its money into direct voter outreach, including campus organizing and door knocking.

"You can make one video and it be seen over 100,000 times, and to knock over 100,000 doors would take substantially a lot more time," Larson said. "And I don't think that one could exist without the other and be successful, and only rely on kind of one side of that strategy."

Perez dominated in college precincts. While he got about 64 percent of the vote citywide, he won about 84 percent across the five precincts assigned to the student unions at Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

Larson said reaching younger voters through social media videos was a deliberate strategy for the campaign.

"We look at that age demographic, most of most of the people that fall within that, they grew up with the rise of social media, and then when COVID happened in 2020, it kind of forced us all back into interacting through screens," she said.

Larson sees social video as more than a campaign fad because of how many people a candidate can reach at relatively little cost.

"It just allowed people to kind of have a more personal connection to PJ. And so we'd be, you know, just walking down the street, and people would be like, 'Hey, PJ, I recognize you from one of your videos,' so I think when you think about the older generation or people who criticize social media, that that really just is where we are at with the world. And if you're not with the curve, you're kind of behind it," she said.

Susan MacManus, a professor emerita at the University of South Florida, said a state's population could influence how quickly campaigns adopt those strategies.

"The generational makeup in this state is rapidly appearing to be and is very different than it was even two or three years ago," MacManus said.

Florida campaigns have to reach older voters, too. MacManus said that means knowing how people of different ages in their district get their information.

"If you don't know what the makeup is of your demographic area you're campaigning to, you can really miss the boat in a hurry, just because you don't know how different generations are receiving information," she said.

Younger voters are likely to keep getting news on social media. That gives campaigns a reason to keep showing up there.

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