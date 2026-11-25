A lawsuit filed this month with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenges food restrictions for recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in 18 states, including Florida.

The class action lawsuit was filed by the National Center for Law and Economic Justice (NCLEJ) and Shinder Cantor Lender (SCL) on behalf of SNAP recipients across the country.

It argues that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees the federal government's food assistance program, "publicly called on the States to submit waivers limiting what can be purchased with SNAP benefits."

Katharine Deabler-Meadows, a senior attorney at NCLEJ, argues the Trump administration's actions in this case are "unlawful" and a "pretty significant executive overreach."

"These waivers have been billed by this administration as being part of their [Make America Healthy Again] movement ... but in this case, they're doing it without legal authority ... to put scientifically unproven rules on poor people," she said.

Since Apr. 20, SNAP-eligible foods in Florida have excluded "soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts," according to the state's USDA-approved food restriction waiver.

Plaintiff Charlotte Roman, who lives in Tallahassee, said she can no longer buy dark chocolate with her SNAP benefits. As a senior citizen on a fixed income, she relies solely on SNAP benefits to cover her food costs, according to the class action complaint.

READ MORE: SNAP in Florida will soon allow fewer items at checkout. Here's what to know

Florida is one of 23 states the USDA has recently allowed to redefine "food" for SNAP eligibility.

But Deabler-Meadows said the definitions differ from state to state, making grocery shopping more difficult for those on food assistance, as well as businesses and retailers that accept SNAP.

"This means that every single food or beverage product that they sell, they have to figure out: is this SNAP-eligible? Is this not SNAP-eligible? If you're a retailer that sells in multiple states, then you have to figure out multiple definitions," she said.

In a prior lawsuit brought by NCLEJ and SCL challenging SNAP food restrictions in five states — Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee, and West Virginia — the court ordered the USDA to vacate the waivers, according to a press release from the legal team.

The latest class action lawsuit seeks to vacate waivers in the remaining 18 states where they are active or pending, including Arkansas, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

The federal lawsuit also asks the Court to bar the USDA from approving any additional food restriction waivers.

