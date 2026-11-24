A nationally known death penalty opponent is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to halt the scheduled Dec. 1 execution of Ricardo Gonzalez, who killed a North Miami Beach police officer during a 1992 bank robbery.

The Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood, who is hold a news conference Tuesday morning, is also asking the government of Puerto Rico to intervene on behalf of Gonzalez, who spent his childhood moving between the island and Miami.

Hood, a "spiritual adviser" to Gonzalez, has accompanied more than a dozen death row inmates to their executions.

Gonzalez, 56, was sentenced to death for the 1992 shooting of 39-year-old North Miami Beach Police Officer Steven Bauer, a 12-year veteran and father of three, during a robbery at Kislak National Bank. Gonzalez was 21 years old at the time.

Courtesy / Execution Intervention Project website The Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood is a "spiritual adviser" tomore than a dozen death row inmates to their executions.

READ MORE: Why Florida is leading the nation in executions

Hood and death penalty opponents say nine jurors voted for life imprisonment during two trials. Gonzalez's first death sentence was overturned in 1997 after a 7-5 jury split, and a second jury later recommended death by an 8-4 vote.

During sentencing, say Hood and the advocates, court records show Gonzalez had brain damage and a learning disability, while school records documented an IQ of 75 at age 12.

A Miami-Dade judge earlier this month dismissed Gonzalez's final appeals without hearing witness testimony, ruling his intellectual disability claim was filed too late, say Hood and the advocates.

"Ricardo Gonzalez is more than the worst thing he has ever done," Hood said. "He is a man whose brain injuries, intellectual functioning, interrogation, trial and sentencing deserve to be examined honestly."

"I am not asking anyone to forget Steven Bauer or the terrible loss his family endured. I am asking Florida to recognize that accountability does not have to end in another execution. Ricardo's life should be spared."

If carried out, Gonzalez would be the 21st person executed by Florida this year, marking the state's highest annual total since capital punishment resumed in 1976.

Courtesy / Florida Department of Corrections website Ricardo Gonzalez, who was convicted of killing a North Miami Beach police officer during a 1992 bank robbery, is sentenced to be executed in Florida on Dec. 1, 2026.

According to court records, Gonzales fired the gun that resulted in Bauers' death on Jan. 3, 1992. Bauer was escorting bank tellers to the location's drive-thru windows when Gonzales and three codefendants approached.

A little over two weeks later, police stopped Gonzalez at his residence, and he made unrecorded and recorded confessions. He claimed to have shot low and believed he only wounded Bauer in the leg. It was later determined Gonzalez' gun fired the fatal shot that struck Bauer in the chest.

Gonzalez was convicted of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer; armed robbery; aggravated assault; two counts of grand theft; and two counts of burglary.He was sentenced to death for the first-degree murder of Officer Bauer.

The sentencing order signed by Circuit Court Judge Robert Scola, Jr. on Sept. 19, 1998, states that immediately after shooting Bauer, Gonzalez went to pick up the money tray, which was on the ground. "Later he received $1,500 as his share of the proceeds from the robbery/murder," the order states.

A clinical neuropsychologist who testified on his behalf claimed he acted under a state of extreme mental and/or emotional disturbance due to his marital demands, developmental history of shuffling back and forth between family members, educational and language deficiencies, a history of boxing and brain damage, an inability to control impulses and a lack of judgement.

Two of his codefendants, Leonardo Franqui and Pablo San martin, are also among the 232 people on Florida's death row, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this story.



Copyright 2026 WLRN