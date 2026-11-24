In this story, WUSF is not using the full name of the DACA recipient due to the nature of his immigration status.

On a Saturday morning, Angel is up early, volunteering at a food pantry in south Hillsborough County. He unpacks and hands out home goods, like diapers and cleaning supplies, while keeping the line flowing.

Angel has called this community home since he was 6-years-old, when his parents brought him to the U.S. from Mexico.

"I still remember ... I knew only Spanish and then my first teacher he didn't speak any Spanish," Angel said.

He recalled his teacher asking him if he needed to go to the restroom or if he needed anything. He'd respond with the only English word he knew, "maybe."

"I was like, 'oh, maybe maybe maybe,'" Angel laughed.

By the fourth grade, Angel said he got a handle on the language, and had adjusted to his new life in the U.S. But as he got older, he realized there were some things he couldn't do.

"I didn't really understand it. All I knew was that I couldn't work like everyone else. I couldn't work at a gas station. I couldn't work the first time jobs that everyone else was doing. And of course, the driving — I couldn't drive anywhere," Angel recalled.

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All of that changed when Angel applied for DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gave undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, an opportunity to live and work in the U.S.

"I didn't understand how important it was," Angel said, "It was my mom who got me into it."

As a DACA recipient, Angel was able to get a driver's license and a work permit. He's also protected from deportation as long as he continues to renew his status every two years.

The process requires background checks. Recipients can lose their protection if they commit a felony or serious misdemeanors.

After high school, Angel attended community college with help from private scholarships. DACA does not make recipients eligible for federal aid like FAFSA. Florida doesn't offer state aid to students like Angel either.

"I'm definitely worried about, for some reason, something happens, I get deported, and I don't have no protection at all."

Eventually, Angel transferred to the University of Florida where he earned a degree in Computer Engineering. The recent grad said he's applying for jobs, but even if he's given an offer, he's not sure if he can accept.

Angel's future hinges on his DACA renewal, which has been pending for the last six months. It's set to expire on Thanksgiving Day.

Across the nation, processing delays have left many recipients vulnerable during a time of intensified immigration enforcement. Under the second Trump Administration, DACA recipients have been increasingly detained and deported.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services recommends applicants submit their renewals between 120 to 150 days before expiration. But case processing times average about seven months, according to USCIS's own estimates.

In prior years, wait times hovered between two weeks to two months.

Immigrant advocate groups have sued the federal government for information on why renewals are being delayed, which leads to "drastic consequences" such as losing work authorization, health insurance, driver's licenses, real ID's and protection against deportation.

In an email statement to WUSF, USCIS said it has placed "renewed emphasis on robust alien screening and vetting, eliminating policies the former administration implemented that prioritized aliens’ convenience ahead of Americans’ safety and security."

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In a February letter, DHS admitted to arresting 261 DACA recipients and deporting 86. The former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said 241 had criminal histories, though she did not specify the nature of those charges.

Independent analyses have found that ICE's classification of criminal charges and convictions includes minor traffic violations and misdemeanors, and that a majority of people detained are not violent offenders.

Even those with active DACA status and work authorization have been detained.

With his DACA expiration looming, Angel said he's worried what could happen.

"I'm definitely worried about, for some reason, something happens, I get deported, and I don't have no protection at all," Angel said.

The ripple effects of losing DACA are weighing on his mind. Angel wondered how he'll be able to drive himself and his parents without a valid driver's license.

In Florida, brushes with local and state law enforcement on the road have led to arrests and transfers to ICE custody.

For many "Dreamers" like Angel, the protection DACA offers can feel flimsy. DACA doesn't provide a direct pathway to citizenship.

Recipients must find their own means to permanent residency such as through marriage or work.

Legal challenges have threatened to dismantle DACA entirely. Right now, new applications are not being processed, only renewals.

Each application can cost between $500 and $600.

Angel said he might have to look for a job in agriculture as he waits for word on his DACA.

"It's tiring that there is no solution for us," said Angel.