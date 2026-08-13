Christine Sexton - Florida Phoenix
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The three-year-old dispute centers on whether Florida provided beneficiaries enough information to understand eligibility decisions and meaningfully challenge the loss of coverage.
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The Department of Health plan calls for a “three-pronged strategy” to attack the pandemic, including funding for testing, support staff and a media marketing campaign.
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USF College of Public Health professor Jason Salemi said an average of six children were hospitalized each day with COVID-19 in early June. But during the last week of August, that increased to an average of 66.
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Scott Rivkees is leaving next month amid a surge of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
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At least three Medicaid health maintenance organizations have started offering financial incentives to their members to get at least one vaccine dose.
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The federal announcement that nursing homes relying on Medicaid and Medicare funding must require staff to get vaccinated will have a ripple effect through Florida.
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The report covering a four-week period also showed Florida facilities had the second-lowest worker vaccination rate and lagged in vaccinating residents
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The total is up from an estimated enrollment of 4.524 million people for the recently completed 2020-21 fiscal year, according to economists who work for the governor and Legislature,
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As some hospitals begin mandating staff members receive the COVID shot, Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear he’s not a fan of the idea. He did not say he would ban the practice.
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Providers ranging from Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville to small physicians’ offices are beginning to put requirements in place for staff members to get vaccinated.