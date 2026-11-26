The International Space Station is expecting a delivery next week – 11,000 pounds of supplies, equipment and experiments.

NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-25 mission is targeting a launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday at 10:49 a.m. ET. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Aside from essentials like food, the Northrop Grumman Cygnus XL spacecraft will also carry science hardware to make DNA-inspired particles for cancer research and osteoarthritis.

NASA said the vehicle will also carry "a study that could guide cancer treatments by predicting whether a patient's cancer is likely to spread to other parts of the body." It's also carrying equipment to test muscle loss during spaceflight using human muscle cells.

Other science includes experiments to test radiation for future Artemis and moon missions, a new facility for growing plants, a hose for the Universal Waste Management System toilet,

and more.

After launch, it will take two days for the Cygnus XL vehicle to reach the orbiting lab. Astronauts at the space station will use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to grab Cygnus and install it to the station before unloading the cargo. The spacecraft will stay docked to the space station until May.

This spacecraft is the 25th vehicle Northrop Grumman has built to take cargo to the orbiting lab under a contract with NASA. Since 2013, Northrop Grumman said it has "delivered more than 169,000 pounds to the station,"

Each Cygnus spacecraft is named after someone who contributed to human spaceflight. Northrop Grumman named this vehicle after astronaut James "Jim" A. Lovell, a NASA astronaut who died last year.

"Lovell flew four missions, including Apollo 8, which helped pave the way for the first Moon landing, and Apollo 13, which he commanded after an oxygen tank failure forced the crew to abort its lunar landing," Northrop Grumman said. "During the crisis, the crew used the Northrop Grumman-built lunar module as a lifeboat, relying on its oxygen, power and propulsion to return safely to Earth."

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