A new service allows Floridians statewide to report signs of animal abuse to a hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Florida Statewide Animal Cruelty call center is operated by Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the nation's largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue. Based in Loxahatchee Groves, the nonprofit has advocated for animal rights since 2008.

Callers can report any signs of physical abuse, cruelty, or neglect, including shortages of food or water or unsafe living conditions. Other issues can include dog fighting, improper breeding actions or any other kind of poor treatment having to do with dogs, cats, horses or other animals.

Callers can anonymously provide the location, a description of the abuse or neglect they suspect is happening, and any other necessary information before the hotline operator transfers the calls to the appropriate local law enforcement for follow-up.

“This hotline will give every Floridian a place to call to report any kind of animal abuse and give animals a voice that can't speak for themselves,” said Lauree Simmons, CEO and Founder of Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

While the operators work for BDRR, they have experience as dispatchers for sheriff's offices or police departments, so they are able to best understand and assist in times of crisis.

“It really takes a special type of person that can handle what you're going to hear on the other end,” Simmons said.

Besides just providing rehabilitation and adoption services, BDRR also works to create federal change in animal rights laws. The nonprofit is currently working on getting Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act 2.0 passed, which aims to make other forms of animal abuse not included in the original PACT Act, such as shooting, starving, or poisoning an animal, a felony.

The rescue facility has already saved 93,000 dogs and has over 1,600 dogs under its care between its Palm Beach County and Alabama facilities, as well as in foster homes.

“I just hope people would open up their hearts to giving a rescue dog a home,” Simmon said.

If you witness or suspect animal abuse, call 844-4-SOSPET (844-476-7738) or submit an online report to AnimalCrueltyHotlineFL.org. If there is an immediate danger, you’re advised to also call 911 or local law enforcement to ensure appropriate action is taken.

