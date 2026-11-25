A small plane crashed Tuesday off the Gulf coast of Mississippi, killing the six people from Fort Myers, including three children, according to officials.

The passengers were members of two families who were on a fishing trip in Louisiana and were returning home from New Orleans Lakefront Airport, officials said.

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The Cessna 210 went down in the Gulf between Pascagoula and Horn Island, which is part of the Gulf Islands National Seashore.

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Jackson County coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the deceased as Brent Stokes, 50, his son Hunter, 16, and Michael and Arlyn Knox, both 43, and their children, Charles Holden, 12, and Truett, 10. Arlyn and Brent were siblings.

The plane was being piloted by Brent Stokes, officials said.

The bodies were located in the fuselage by divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources late Tuesday after a four-hour search, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.

"Our family is devastated. Yesterday, we lost six people we love deeply," the families said in a statement issues Wednesday.

"They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family. In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.

"We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, and everyone who searched for and brought our family home. We also thank everyone who has reached out with prayers and kindness.

"We ask for privacy as we grieve and care for one another, especially the children in our family. We will share information about services when we are able."

The air traffic control regional tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported about 3:45 p.m. that it lost contact with the aircraft, according to the Coast Guard. Responders searched for hours and initially found only three life jackets, a life raft and the plane's fuselage floating on the water, according to Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros.

According to the Advocate, a newspaper in Baton Rouge, the plane crashed 2 nautical miles northeast of Horn Island. Flight data showed the aircraft descending at 10,000 feet per minute, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was heading to Fort Myers, according to the Coast Guard. Earlier in the day, it arrived at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport at 1:29 p.m. after taking off from Triumph Air Strip in Buras, Louisiana, near the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Cmdr. Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard coordinator for search and rescue in the Mobile area, called the situation heartbreaking.

"While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families," he said in a statement.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Earlier this month, a Learjet 60 business jet nosedived into the ground in Palm Beach County, killing all nine people on board. The terrifying crash was captured on video recorded by people inside their cars.



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