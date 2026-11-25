A new federal report shows less than half of Florida's students meet kindergarten-readiness benchmarks.

The state tests kindergarten students within the first 30 days of the school year to assess how prepared they are to begin classroom learning. The test measures early reading, comprehension, and basic math skills.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report found 57% of the students tested in the 2024-2025 school year did not meet those benchmarks. That’s up from 49% the previous school year.

The findings are not necessarily new information for Florida.

The state collects data on kindergarten readiness and preschool enrollment and makes it available to the public. However, the GAO report brings existing research together, allowing for comparisons between Florida and other states, as well as between counties within Florida.

Jackie Nowicki is director of K-12 education research for the GAO.

She said, while her office operates as a nonpartisan investigative agency, reports like these can create change by prompting local legislation to reflect on what is and isn't working.

“I think a lot of districts and a lot of states can use reports like this to ask themselves questions,” she said.

“Why are things this way? Do we like what we're seeing? Do we not like what we're seeing? How might we choose to figure out why this is happening and what we can do about it in a way that makes sense for our state or our school district?”

Why are Florida students falling behind and how can that change?

The regional director of operations at Archway Academy, John Michael Nix, has worked in early childhood education for 27 years.

He said one reason for the decline in performance is COVID-19.

While most of the students tested were born during the pandemic, the change to online learning continues to have effects on how these children have prepared for school.

“The mask went away, but the technology did not necessarily go with it,” said Nix. “So there's been a really big decline in human interaction, and I think that's had a big effect on (how) children aren't able to regulate their own emotions because they've become attached to technology.”

Teaching young people how to communicate their emotions and control their feelings before they get to kindergarten is extremely important, said Fred Hicks, CEO of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County.

“A child walking in the door who is self-regulated can communicate feelings and emotions, (like) politely cooperating and sharing and getting along with others. That's that social emotional, and it starts in the house,” Hicks said.

How can VPK improve things?

The report showed one step that puts kids on a better track to learn how to interact with others is pre-kindergarten education.

The GAO report found 55 percent of children enrolled in Florida’s Voluntary Prekindergarten (VPK) Education Program were ready for classroom learning, compared to 29 percent of children not in the program.

VPK provides state-funded preschool for any eligible 4-year-old in Florida, but it only covers the hours supported by the state, not full days of childcare.

Hicks said those additional costs make some parents hesitant to put their children into these programs. So Hillsborough County holds an annual summit where they bring in business executives to raise money to help enroll more children.

“When the business leaders come… they understand the importance of this investment, why support a parent who wants to enroll their child in VPK, and we're starting many scholarships to help parents afford the second half of the VPK. ” Hicks said.

And Nix encourages policymakers to continue looking into these issues so children can be prepared — both in the classroom and beyond.

“Preschool isn't just simply preparing for kindergarten, we're preparing these children for life,” he said. “So investing in early childhood education it's a big deal and it's a big conversation.”

The report looked at data in four other states: Connecticut, Kentucky, Maryland, and Ohio.