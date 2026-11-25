As the holidays get underway, Tampa Bay area nonprofits are experiencing a decline in donations and a spike in community need.

Metropolitan Ministries and the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay officials told Florida Matters Live and Local they’re seeing an increase in demand for the essentials.

“We're seeing increases in transportation access, needs like medicine and food, housing assistance, all that type of work,” said Brandy Sanchez, Vice President of Community Impact at Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

“We're seeing it increase across the whole sector, and I think that's because of an increase in demand from the number of people living in Tampa Bay, but the increase of need too.”

Christine Long is Executive Vice President at Metropolitan Ministries.

She said they need 100,000 pounds of food to feed 30,000 families this holiday season.

ALSO READ: Metropolitan Ministries' official describes demand increase, providing hope for the holidays

“We need 30,000 turkeys and hams. So that's really important,” Long told Florida Matters Live & Local. “I do like to remind people whatever you're buying at the grocery store for your family, that's the same type of food that we hope to give folks in need."

Long is worried her organization may not have enough food to give to families for the holidays.

"We are worried we might run out, and we don't want families to come and for there not to be proper food for them,” she said. “So we're definitely thinking ahead – potentially ordering some stuff ahead; we can purchase some items if people donate online."

Long added they’re already taking donations for Christmas and holiday gifts for the 60,000 children they expect to serve.

"Grab another extra toy, and bring it on by, or a gift card,” she said. “Those types of things would be really beneficial as we finish out the holidays through Christmas."

Whatever is left over after this holiday season gets stored and used next year.

And if you can’t donate, both organizations are accepting volunteers.

“So maybe you don't have the financial means right now to give, but what you can do is volunteer your time and learn a little bit more about the organizations, because that is very necessary and needed for organizations too,” said Sanchez.

To volunteer this holiday season with Metropolitan Ministries, visit metromin.org and click on Holiday Central for more information. You can find out how to volunteer for the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay by clicking here.

Long and Sanchez also talked to Florida Matters Live and Local about why charities like theirs are worried about Amendment 3’s effects. You can hear that by clicking on the audio link at the top of the story.

This story was compiled from interviews conducted by Matthew Peddie for "Florida Matters Live & Local."