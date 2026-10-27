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Florida Matters Live & Local

Census changes could leave some communities invisible, and a bookmobile of Epstein files

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 27, 2026 at 2:03 PM EDT
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US map represented by drawings of dozens of faceless people with round heads in various colors to represent many different kinds of people in the county
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Proposed changes to the 2030 census could eliminate questions about race and ethnicity. How could this affect important decisions like federal housing resources?

Also, there is a bookmobile in town displaying millions of investigative files related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Thieves have stolen supplies from Metropolitan Ministries, leaving the nonprofit scrambling. How can the community help?

From ads during live games to bets placed with a few taps on a phone, sports gambling has become part of the viewing experience for many fans. What are the risks?

Finally, there is an ancient Celtic festival happening soon involving the Bay area pagan community. We learn about Samhain.

Who gets counted in 2030?

(0:00) The next census is still years away, but proposed changes are already raising concerns about who gets counted and how. Many Afro Latinos and other communities worry that changes to questions could make them less visible in the data used to shape public policy and allocate resources.

GUEST:

  • Fadia Patterson, Spectrum Bay News 9 affordable housing reporter

A mobile library of Epstein files

(11:48) What happens when millions of investigative files become part of a public exhibit? The nonprofit Institute for Primary Facts is taking documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on the road in a bookmobile that visits the Tampa area this week. What’s behind the venture and what can visitors expect to find?

GUEST:

  • David Garrett, Institute of Primary Facts executive director

A setback for holiday helpers

(20:42) Metropolitan Ministries is getting ready to distribute food and essential supplies to Tampa Bay residents for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, stolen equipment has disrupted those preparations. How will the nonprofit move forward and how can the community help replace what was lost?

GUEST:

  • Sarah Combs, Metropolitan Ministries CEO

Growing risk of wagering apps

(24:56) Betting apps make it easy to wager, while advertisements for them are increasingly hard to avoid. But when does casual betting become an addiction? A licensed counselor discusses the risks and explains why younger and middle-aged men may be particularly vulnerable.

GUEST:

  • April Bieber, licensed mental health counselor in Pasco County

Witches’ New Year

(35:40) For some, this time of year is about Halloween. For others, it’s a chance to celebrate Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival associated with the changing seasons and honoring ancestors. We learn about the traditions, food, spiritual beliefs and Tampa Bay’s pagan community.

GUEST:

  • Daylina Miller, WUSF multimedia journalist

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalU.S. Census BureauCensusJeffrey EpsteinMetropolitan MinistriesGamblingSports Bettingfantasy sportsHolidays
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman