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Florida Matters Live & Local

SNAP changes and the impact of food banks, plus a media merger with warning flags

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorQuincy WaltersZach Sherman
Published October 7, 2026 at 2:22 PM EDT
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four large boxes filled with bags and product boxes of donated food
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Metropolitan Ministries
Donated food left at mailboxes was picked up by Metropolitan Ministries volunteers during May's Stamp Out Hunger food drive. According to the charity, the food was used to serve more than 30,000 families over the summer.

There are changes to eligibility which could make it more challenging for SNAP recipients. In turn, local food banks are feeling the pressure of increased demand.

People who rely on SNAP are getting a small cost-of-living adjustment, but there are changes to eligibility which could make it more challenging for SNAP recipients. In turn, local food banks are feeling the pressure of increased demand.

Then, what happens when giant media companies combine? What will it mean for your cable bill? Your news services? Your entertainment choices? We’ll talk about the Paramount-Warner deal and the effects on multiple industries.

Afterward, the botched execution in Tennessee is raising concerns about executions in Florida, and it’s “Banned Book Week.”

Trying to keep pace

(00:00) Grocery prices have climbed more than 30% since 2019, putting added pressure on families already struggling to make ends meet. We look at what changes to SNAP benefits, including expanded work requirements and administrative costs, could mean for local food banks.

GUEST:

  • Christine Long, Metropolitan Ministries

Florida’s execution pace

(11:51) The state is on track to carry out 20 death warrants this year, surpassing last year’s record. That comes as Tennessee pauses executions following a failed lethal injection that left a condemned inmate hospitalized. What is going on in Tennessee? Could it affect the conversation in Florida?

GUEST:

  • Robin Maher, Death Penalty Information Center executive director

Media giants under one roof

(20:44) Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery is complete, bringing CBS News, CNN, HBO, streaming services and major entertainment properties under the same corporate umbrella. What will this mean for viewers, employees and the news business? Also, what’s new with the banning of CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House?

GUESTS:

  • Tom Jones, Poynter Institute senior media writer
  • Eric Deggans, NPR Critic-At-Large

Texas takes first place

(35:45) Florida no longer leads the nation in government book removals, but hundreds of titles were pulled from the state’s public schools over the past year. A rep from PEN America, the watchdog that produces the “banned book” list, talks about the content targeted, why rural communities may feel the impact more and the future of Florida’s restrictions.

GUEST:

  • Kasey Maheen, director of PEN America Freedom to Read program
Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Matters Live & LocalSNAPFood BanksFood InsecurityMetropolitan MinistriesExecutionsDeath WarrantLethal InjectionMediamergerfake newsTrump AdministrationPoynter InstituteBook RemovalsPEN America
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Quincy Walters
Quincy Walters is a producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local,
See stories by Quincy Walters
Zach Sherman
Zach Sherman is the WUSF Rush Family Florida Matters Live & Local Intern for fall of 2026.
See stories by Zach Sherman