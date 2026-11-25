We know you may still be in a food coma, but it's time to rally for a weekend of Holiday spirit starting in Tampa Bay.

Christmas lights, carnival rides and s'mores? The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover has so much to offer you, like a two-mile drive through festive light displays before you make your way into Santa's Village. Find carnival rides, a petting zoo and more family-friendly activities. The festival opens Thanksgiving night and runs on select dates through Dec. 27. Carnival rides are $5 each or $40 for a pack of 10. Admission to the festival is separate.

If you need a change of pace from the holiday festivities, try out Dome After Dark: Surreal Nature at The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg. In a 30-minute, 360-degree immersive experience, watch nature grow in ways you have never seen that large or up close. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers and $20 for members, with $5 parking. Saturday's show begins at 6 p.m.

Give your holiday shopping a local twist this Small Business Saturday. Independent businesses across Tampa's Heights neighborhoods are teaming up for a shopping tour. Perfect to start or finish off your holiday shopping. You can also get a passport and collect stamps on your way. Completing it will enter you to win a grand prize. The tour runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to participate in.

Shopapalooza is returning, and you might want to bring an extra tote bag or two because the local shopping is plentiful. Back at Vinoy Park in St. Petersburg with more than 350 local makers, artists and food vendors. Shop for handmade ornaments and holiday gifts, enjoy live painting, music and other performances, and grab a bite from local food vendors. WUSF will also be there! Look for the white SUV with our logo and stop by to meet some of our staff and on-air personalities. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and leashed dogs are welcome.

Who needs a sleigh when you have a Pirate Water Taxi? That's our favorite mode of transportation around Tampa Bay. Head to the Tampa Convention Center and The Sail Plaza on Sunday for the sixth annual Riverwalk Holiday Tree Lighting. Mayor Jane Castor will light up the waterfront and officially welcome the holiday season. Enjoy food, entertainment and festivities from 5-8 p.m., with the tree lighting scheduled for 7:30 p.m. In case of rain, the event will move to Dec. 4.

Step inside a world illuminated by millions of Christmas lights as Enchant returns to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. This year's theme, "Night of the Nutcrackers," features a new light maze, ice skating and many other attractions. This runs through Dec. 27, with entry times beginning at 4:30 p.m.