For Shopapalooza organizer Ester Venouziou, it’s all about supporting local small businesses in St. Petersburg and Pinellas County.

The annual free-to-attend event, produced by Venouziou’s business advocacy organization LocalShops1, returns to Vinoy Park Saturday and Sunday. Approximately 365 vendors are expected to participate. These include artists, clothing stores, candlemakers and jewelry designers.

Think of the festival as a local Black Friday-style shopping experience.

“If you spend a dollar at a local business, about 70 cents will stay here and recirculate,” Venouziou explained. “If you spent the same dollar at a big-box store, only about 30 cents will stay here and the rest goes to wherever their corporate offices are. So, economically, it has a huge impact.”

“Small businesses give your community its vibe and make it more unique and different from other places,” she continued. “You’re supporting your neighbors. You’re supporting each other. Local businesses are the ones that step up when there’s a local emergency.”

Courtesy Shopapalooza organizer Ester Venouziou

For example, Venouziou explained, that a variety of Tampa Bay area restaurants provided meals to first responders and seniors after Hurricanes Helene and Milton in 2024.

Many of the vendors at Shopapalooza are from areas such as the Grand Central District. She said that about 15% of the participating companies have brick-and-mortar locations.

“This allows them to bring people back to their districts,” Venouziou explained. “One weekend is not enough to keep you alive.”

The first Shopapalooza was held in 2010. Only 35 vendors participated in the initial event, which took place at the Sundial entertainment complex (then known as BayWalk). Over time, the festival would be relocated to different spaces to accommodate its growth.

“We have a lot of returning vendors,” she said. ”So, when we all get together it feels like a big reunion.”

Venouziou explained that there will be a variety of art-focused experiences at this year’s event.

The festival is a part of Creative Pinellas and Visit St. Pete – Clearwater’s Art Everywhere initiative. The month-long effort, which will run through Dec. 6., was designed to celebrate the county’s culture and creativity through a series of events and performances.

According to a prepared statement, a “staged boat will anchor a temporary waterfront art and music installation.” There will be “acoustic performances on the top deck and live painting below.”

A community mural project organized by Sara Salem and Fahd Elsaid, founders of St. Petersburg-based art center Phi Phi Artland, is also planned.

Salem explained that festival attendees will be able to “leave their marks” on the piece. They will have the opportunity to paint or even write something on the mural. One question will be central to the experience: what makes our community special?

“I feel that the community should not just simply observe art,” she continued. “They need to participate and be part of it. I feel that art connects people and it should be for everyone. So, it’s a great experience for kids and adults. They mingle, create and express themselves.”

Live music is scheduled for both days, including rock, pop and acoustic performers. Additionally, the Shopapalooza Festival will feature a children’s area with a play zone, arts and crafts activities and bubble entertainment from the Bubble Wise Collective.

The Kidpreneur Club, a local organization designed to support young business leaders between the ages of six and 16, will participate in the event for the third year. Children entrepreneurs will have their own area and be able to sell their products.

Venouziou explained that the Shopapalooza Festival will also benefit nonprofit organizations including the St. Pete Youth Farm and Jump for Kids.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Shopaplooza Festival website